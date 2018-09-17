Liverpool v PSG preview: Roberto Firmino a doubt with eye injury

Roberto Firmino is a doubt with an eye injury

Roberto Firmino could miss out as Liverpool open their Champions League campaign with a home game against Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday.

The Brazilian suffered an eye injury from a clash with Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen in Saturday's 2-1 win at Wembley.

Firmino was replaced during the game and is now a doubt to face PSG in Liverpool's Group C opener, having also not trained on Monday.

Klopp defends 'outstanding' Neymar

Asked if Firmino will be available, Klopp said: "No, not definitely. If we played today, no chance, but we all hope that there is a chance until tomorrow.

"So that is good news, that he will be close for the game, because when everybody saw the picture after the game we were all shocked. When we had first-time contact with him again he was in hospital, it was a big relief for all of us.

Firmino was helped from the field after suffering an eye injury against Tottenham

"He will be fine. We only don't know exactly when. So another 30 hours roundabout until the game and we will see how it develops."

Big-spending PSG have so far failed to deliver in the Champions League, losing in the round of 16 in the last two seasons.

However, Klopp still rates them among the best sides in Europe.

"PSG are one of the favourites for the competition that's for sure," he said. "This team is built for winning the Champions League. It will be an interesting game for sure. With the players they have and the manager they have, they all brought it together to go as far as possible in the Champions League and we are aware of that.

"Winning the first game is always an advantage, but we haven't won it yet - we have to play it and it will be really difficult."

Napoli travel to Red Star Belgrade in the other game in Group C on Tuesday.

Team news

Daniel Sturridge could be handed a rare opportunity if Firmino is ruled out.

"He will be ready," Klopp said of Sturridge, who has made four substitute appearances this season.

"If Bobby can't play, Dom (Solanke) and Divock (Origi) can't, then we are short of options. They got little injuries in the under-23 game with Swansea."

Kylian Mbappe is expected to return for PSG after he was suspended for Friday's 4-0 victory over St-Etienne.

Neymar also did not play at the weekend as he was rested, and Klopp said: "He will be 100 per cent fresh for us and we will see the full Neymar package."

Opta stats

Liverpool have faced Paris Saint-Germain only twice before - over two legs in the semi-final of the 1996/97 Cup Winners' Cup. Both sides have one victory each, but PSG managed to progress on aggregate (3-2).

PSG are taking part in their 11th Champions League campaign, including their seventh in a row. Only Lyon (15) have more appearances in the competition among French clubs.

Liverpool have won seven of their 12 previous European Cup/Champions League matches against French opposition (D1 L4) but have lost two of the last three such games at home (W1).

PSG are winless in their last four Champions League matches against English sides (D3 L1) and have only kept one clean sheet in their previous 12 such games, a 0-0 draw at Stamford Bridge during the 2004/05 group stages.

PSG striker Edinson Cavani has scored eight goals in 14 appearances in the Champions League against teams from England, including exactly one goal in his last two such games (both v Arsenal).

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has reached the knockout stages in four of his previous five Champions League campaigns as manager, losing two finals in 2013 with Borussia Dortmund and 2018 with Liverpool.

