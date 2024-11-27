Liverpool 2-0 Real Madrid: Alexis Mac Allister and Cody Gakpo score as Kylian Mbappe and Mo Salah miss penalties

Liverpool maintained their perfect start to this season's Champions League with a dramatic but deserved 2-0 win over reigning champions Real Madrid at Anfield.

Second-half goals from Alexis Mac Allister and substitute Cody Gakpo reflected the Reds' dominance with Caoimhin Kelleher's penalty save from Kylian Mbappe and Mohamed Salah's spot-kick miss providing the drama in between.

It was a miserable night for Mbappe and a magical one for Conor Bradley who not only marshalled him well but even provided the assist for Mac Allister's opener.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Merson reacts to Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe and Liverpool's Mo Salah's missed penalties in the Champions League

The result leaves Carlo Ancelotti's side precariously placed having lost three of their five games so far in the competition.

No such concerns for Slot's Liverpool. Clear at the top of the table with 17 wins from 19 games in all competitions under the Dutchman.

It is they who are the real deal.

Player ratings: Liverpool: Kelleher (8), Bradley (8), Konate (7), Van Dijk (7), Robertson (6), Gravenberch (7), Jones (7), Mac Allister (8), Salah (7), Nunez (6), Diaz (7).



Subs: Gakpo (7), Szoboszlai (n/a), Gomez (n/a).



Real Madrid: Courtois (6), Valverde (6), Raul Ascencio (6), Rudiger (6), Mendy (5), Modric (6), Camavinga (7), Bellingham (6), Arda Guler (6), Brahim Diaz (6), Mbappe (4).



Subs: Vazquez (6), Ceballos (5), Garcia (6), Endrick (n/a).



Player of the match: Conor Bradley.

Bradley's big night

It was the 32nd minute of the match when Mbappe finally freed himself and was running at Liverpool's goal. Enter Bradley.

The young full-back's perfectly-timed tackle in front of the Kop brought the whole stadium to its feet with a guttural roar to follow.

Image: Liverpool's Conor Bradley tackles Mbappe

This had been identified beforehand as the game's key battle. Vinicius Junior's injury ensured Mbappe would start on the left. Trent Alexander-Arnold's fitness issues confined Liverpool's first-choice right-back to the bench.

Bradley won the contest - Mbappe eventually moving to the middle away from him - and Anfield just adored that. The fans chanted his name in the aftermath of the tackle, the momentum of the match shifting accordingly.

He might have scored himself but was denied a headed goal by Thibaut Courtois, while the assist for Mac Allister was neat. There was even another tackle on Mbappe in the build-up to Salah winning his penalty.

But it was the first tackle that sparked it all. It was a special moment, one that may have already cemented its place in the Bradley story. He will be hoping it could help cement his place in this team too.

Slot: I didn't expect this many points

Image: Arne Slot

Liverpool boss Arne Slot said:

"I wouldn't say it's the same as any other one as you know how special it is to play against a club that have won the Champions League so many times, reigning champions as well and dominated Europe for the last few years and were a pain in the backside for Liverpool many times as well.

"We knew it was a big week but if this week is over, next week is a big week again. Not only the result but the way we played, was pleasing to see.

"I didn't have a schedule in terms of the amount of points. If you start at a new club you want to implement your style of play as soon as possible. That was not that difficult as the playing style is so similar to Jurgen's, especially without the ball.

"You don't count points before the season but if I was going to I probably wouldn't have counted as many as I have now."

On possible injuries to Ibrahima Konate and Bradley: "It's difficult to judge so soon after the game. I'm really hoping that both will be available to play [against Manchester City]."

Bellingham: Liverpool wanted it more

Image: Jude Bellingham (centre) holds off Liverpool's Ryan Gravenberch

Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham said:

"They were more up for it than us to be honest which is really disappointing to say.

"It's a bad result against the best-performing team in Europe. It's no disgrace to come here and lose but we are disappointed in the way how we performed."

Ancelotti: Don't blame Mbappe for missing

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti said:

"It is a fair result, Liverpool deserved to win. They have a real good dynamic, they are in great form, connected playing with a high intensity. We did okay in the first half, we held them, set up well as a unit and tried to create our own opportunities but made the wrong decisions when going forward.

"We fought up until the point of the penalty. We competed well until that point but we have to keep going, be competitive and fight for everything. There are things we have to improve of course, we will and nothing more."

Image: Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher (rear) saves a penalty from Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe

On Kylian Mbappe: "This has happened before in my career many times, when you are a striker you want to score and get a bit of confidence. It is a difficult moment, we have to support him and give him our love. He will soon be fine.

"It could be a lack of confidence. Sometimes when you have moments when things aren't working out, the idea is to keep things simple and not complicate life. You don't need to blame him for missing penalties, people miss penalties, it happens a lot."

Analysis: Liverpool keep passing the tests

Image: Virgil Van Dijk (middle) celebrates Liverpool's opening goal

During the early part of the season, Slot himself had preached the need for caution regarding Liverpool's positive start let alone the more sceptical observers.

The fixture list had been kind until mid-October. There were bigger tests to come, it was said.

Well, Liverpool beat Chelsea. They went to Arsenal and avoided defeat. In Europe, there was the 4-0 dismantling of Bayer Leverkusen and now holders Real Madrid have been sent packing too.

Another test passed. Another to come. But what an opportunity it is for Slot's side against Pep Guardiola's misfiring Manchester City this Sunday.

Two points clear at the top of the Champions League table. Eleven points clear of City at the top of the Premier League table if they win at the weekend.

They look the best team in England. On this evidence, they might be the best team in Europe too.

Story of the match in stats...