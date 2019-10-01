Liverpool vs Red Bull Salzburg preview

Joel Matip is a doubt for Liverpool's Champions League game

Team news, key stats and predictions as Liverpool host Red Bull Salzburg in the Champions League group stages.

Team news

Joel Matip sustained an injury at Sheffield United at the weekend, and will be assessed ahead of Wednesday night's Champions League clash with Salzburg at Anfield.

Xherdan Shaqiri remains sidelined for the Group E tie, while the game also comes too soon for goalkeeper Alisson Becker.

Erling Haaland scored a hat-trick in Red Bull Salzburg's opening group game

Erling Haaland stole the show in Red Ball Salzburg's first Champions League game, scoring a hat-trick in a 6-2 win against Genk. However, he is a doubt for Wednesday through illness.

Goalkeeper Alexander Walke remains sidelined for Red Bull Salzburg while Antoine Bernede is also out of action with a shin fracture.

Opta stats

Liverpool will face FC Salzburg for the first time in their history. Overall, Liverpool have won four of their six previous matches against Austrian sides in Europe (W4 D1 L1), losing their most recent match to Grazer AK in a Champions League qualifier in August 2004 - although the Reds would end up winning the competition that season.

FC Salzburg are winless in four matches in all competitions versus English teams, failing to score three times (D1 L3). The Austrian side have shipped at least two goals in every match, most recently losing 0-3 to Man City in the Europa League in December 2010.

Liverpool haven't lost at Anfield in European competition since October 2014 vs Real Madrid in the Champions League (0-3) - since then they've won 16 and drawn six times.

2:59 Highlights from Liverpool's 1-0 win over Sheffield United in the Premier League Highlights from Liverpool's 1-0 win over Sheffield United in the Premier League

FC Salzburg have only lost once in their last 17 away group stage games in Europe, all of which came in the Europa League (W12 D4 L1), falling to a 1-3 defeat at Schalke in September 2016.

Liverpool could be only the second reigning champion of the European Cup/UEFA Champions League to lose their first two matches of the following campaign, after Nottingham Forest in 1980-81 who lost both legs of their first round knockout tie against CSKA Sofia and were eliminated.

FC Salzburg striker Erling Haaland became the third youngest player to score a UEFA Champions League hat-trick against Genk on MD1, aged 19 years and 58 days, behind only Raul in 1995 (18y 113d) and Wayne Rooney in 2004 (18y 340d).

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has found the net with just three of his last 49 attempts at goal in the Champions League, attempting five shots without success on MD1 against Napoli.

Charlie's prediction

I remember Red Bull Salzburg from them playing Celtic a few years back. There was a lot going on with the brand and funding - they had to be building for a few years. They are going to one of the grounds with the best atmosphere in Europe on Champions League nights. Liverpool are getting the job done at the moment. If I were Jurgen Klopp I would change a couple of things. Joe Gomez could come in and James Milner may get a start. Adam Lallana could get an opportunity, too. It will be a very comfortable night, regardless.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 3-0 (9/2 with Sky Bet)

