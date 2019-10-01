Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says nobody knows more about RB Salzburg than him

Jurgen Klopp says nobody in world football knows more than him about Red Bull Salzburg ahead of Liverpool's fixture against the Austrian champions in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Salzburg are appearing in the competition for the first time this season, and thrashed Genk on their debut on matchday one.

They are one of four teams around the globe that are owned by Red Bull, who employ influential German coach Ralf Rangnick as their head of sport and development.

Ralf Rangnick oversees Red Bull's four football clubs, which include Salzburg

Klopp has previously spoken of the 61-year-old's influence on his career and, when discussing Salzburg's success, he said: "The main reason for it is Ralf Rangnick, who started this whole project.

"It was a really smart decision from Mr Mateschitz (Red Bull's co-founder) to employ Ralf Rangnick. It's all based on him.

"It's a proper unit; a young, exciting team full of power. They're really strong, a really good opponent. Very, very well organised.

"This game is really, really tough and they will surprise a lot of people, and in the future as well. The way Salzburg is playing is made to surprise bigger teams.

"But if there is anybody in the world who knows the most about the way they play then it's probably me. I've followed Ralf for a long, long time and have a similar idea. [And] I have a pretty good side as well."

Liverpool host Salzburg on the back of a 2-0 defeat away to Napoli on matchday one - their fourth successive defeat away from home in the Champions League group stage.

Liverpool were beaten in Naples in the Champions League group stage for the second successive season two weeks ago

Klopp wants to see his side bounce back and take three points, adding: "We have to start winning and we should not waste time.

"We want to be the most uncomfortable opponent in world football and if we are then it is not easy for Salzburg. We should not forget that."

Mane: Salah fallout is behind us

Meanwhile, Sadio Mane has reiterated that his public fallout with team-mate Mohamed Salah has been forgotten.

Mane was furious after the Egyptian did not pass to him during an attack in Liverpool's 3-0 win at Burnley in August but, over a month later, is more philosophical on the subject.

"These things happen in football," he said. "I was a little bit frustrated because you want to score more goals.

"You can see Manchester City [scoring] eight, six, seven, so for the team I think it is really important for us to score as many goals as we can.

"But he didn't see me and we are really, really good friends. It's all forgotten and behind us."