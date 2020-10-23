Liverpool vs Sheffield United preview, team news, kick-off

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Liverpool vs Sheffield United in the Premier League on Saturday; Kick-off 8pm.

Team news

For the first time in 75 Premier League games, Liverpool will be without Virgil van Dijk as the Dutchman begins his long road to recovery following his anterior cruciate ligament injury.

Midfielder Alex Oxlade Chamberlain (knee), and defender Konstantinos Tsimikas (thigh) both remain out.

Alisson Becker is one of four players Jurgen Klopp will make a late check on. The Brazil international has missed three matches with a shoulder injury but has returned to light training and could potentially make a return ahead of schedule.

Thiago Alcantara, Naby Keita and Joel Matip are being assessed but are all doubtful, with Klopp having discussions with the medical department over the trio.

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder would have "no hesitation" handing club-record signing Rhian Brewster his full debut against his former club.

Max Lowe had to be withdrawn with a head injury against Fulham and the Blades are awaiting a doctor's report before deciding if he travels to Merseyside.

Meanwhile, midfielder John Fleck will be out for up to six weeks with the back problem that saw him miss out against the Cottagers.

This is the last thing Chris Wilder and his likeable Blades team need - a trip to the champions, who haven't lost at home since April 23, 2017.

Looking at the Blades' performance metrics, I'm certain Wilder will turn things around - getting a first goal in a football match will be crucial as they don't really possess the players to go chasing a game but are superb at protecting a lead. This fixture will be about staying in the game for as long as possible. A tough ask, indeed, with Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah in deadly form in front of goal.

I can't foresee too many problems for Jurgen Klopp's men even without Virgil van Dijk, as Fabinho looks a very reliable understudy - as explained here by my colleague Peter Smith, who was suitably impressed by his performance in the 1-0 win over Ajax on Wednesday. Home win to nil.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 2-0 (11/2 with Sky Bet)

Opta stats

Liverpool have won their last three Premier League games against Sheffield United without conceding a single goal, winning by an aggregate score of 3-0 last season.

Sheffield United have lost 19 of their last 23 away top-flight matches against Liverpool (W3 D1) with their last win at Anfield coming back in April 1994 (a 2-1 victory courtesy of a brace from Jostein Flo).

Since having their league title win confirmed last season, Liverpool have conceded 25 goals in 12 Premier League games - no side has conceded more. Their previous 25 league goals conceded had come across a period of 38 games.

Liverpool haven't failed to win three consecutive Premier League games since May 2018 (D2 L1), with the Reds currently winless in their last two in the competition (D1 L1).

Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 61 Premier League home games, winning 27 of their last 28 at Anfield. They've netted 162 goals in these 61 games (2.7 per game), while conceding just 40 in return (0.7 per game).

Sheffield United have lost 16 of their last 17 away league matches against the reigning top-flight champion, winning the other 1-0 in 1971-72 at Highbury against Arsenal via a goal from Stewart Scullion.

