Liverpool 3-0 Southampton: Teenagers Lewis Koumas and Jayden Danns score to set up FA Cup quarter-final vs Man Utd

Liverpool's young gems continue to shine as Lewis Koumas and Jayden Danns, both 18, scored their first goals for the club to beat Southampton 3-0 and set up an FA Cup quarter-final with Manchester United.

Jurgen Klopp picked another youthful line-up with an average age of 23 and it was their youngest starter Koumas, son of former Premier League midfielder Jason, who opened the scoring just before half-time with a deflected effort on his senior debut.

But Liverpool rode their luck at times at Anfield, with Southampton missing multiple big chances to score - hitting the post through Kamaldeen Sulemana, while Sekou Mara and Joe Aribo were guilty of missing their most clear-cut chances.

Liverpool made the Championship side pay as Danns scored twice late on. The first was an exquisite chip over Saints goalkeeper Joe Lumley, before he tapped home into an empty net after Conor Bradley's shot was parried.

"The whole event was pretty special," said Liverpool manager Klopp after the game.

"You don't want to make it always about us. But the situation is horribly difficult, we have too many games for not enough players.

"For some reason, there's a real positive mood around the dressing room and the training ground. We just accepted the fact we are a little bit in trouble and we try to find solutions and now let's see who can play the next game."

The Reds, who lifted the Carabao Cup on Sunday, will now go to Old Trafford for the FA Cup last-eight tie on the weekend of March 16 and 17.

The kids are more than alright! The key stats... This is the first time in Liverpool's history that two 18-year-olds (or younger) have scored in the same game.

Jayden Danns (18 years, 43 days old) is the second-youngest player ever to score more than once in a single match for Liverpool, behind only Michael Owen, who scored a League Cup hat-trick v Grimsby in November 1997 aged 17 years, 339 days.

Danns is also the second-youngest Liverpool scorer in FA Cup history, behind Kaide Gordon who scored at 17 years, 3 months and 4 days.

Lewis Koumas (18 years and 162 days) is the fourth-youngest player to score on his senior Liverpool debut - behind Owen, Jordan Rossiter and Jimmy Melia. He is four days younger than Robbie Fowler when he managed it.

Trey Nyoni (16 years and 243 days) became Liverpool's youngest ever player in the FA Cup by coming off the bench - and is the third-youngest player in their history.

How Klopp's kindergarten won again...

Southampton had the ball in the net at The Kop End after 30 seconds through Mara's one-on-one but the Saints striker was miles offside.

Player ratings Liverpool: Kelleher (9); Bradley (8), Quansah (8), Van Dijk (7), Tsimikas (7); Gomez (8), McConnell (7), Clark (8); Elliott (8), Gakpo (6), Koumas (7)



Subs used: Danns (9), Mac Allister (7), Nyoni (n/a), Gordon (n/a)



Southampton: Lumley (5); Bree (6), Stephens (6), Bednarek (5), Manning (4); Rothwell (6), Charles (5), Aribo (6); Edozie (7), Mara (5), Sulemana (6)



Subs used: Walker-Peters (n/a), A.Armstrong (5), Adams (5), Smallbone (4), Harwood-Bellis (n/a)



Player of the match: Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool)

The Championship side continued their early ascendancy as Sulemana sidefooted onto the post after good work in midfield from Aribo, before Caoimhin Kelleher superbly denied Mara with two efforts from close range.

Liverpool's young side grew into the first half and Cody Gakpo was presented with a good chance but failed to find a finish after being picked out by James McConnell in the box.

The Reds' first shot on target came after 42 minutes through Harvey Elliott's dipping dive - but the opener arrived just two minutes later.

Koumas exchanged passes with Bobby Clark down the left before cutting inside, his deflected strike coming off Jan Bednarek's outstretched leg before sneaking in at the near post.

It could have been two just before the break as Koumas slipped in Gakpo for a good chance, but Saints goalkeeper Joe Lumley stuck a leg out to deny that good opportunity.

The Saints' chances kept coming after the break as Sulemana was denied at the back post by Kelleher after good work from Samuel Edozie, before Bednarek and Aribo both fired at the near post from corners.

Shea Charles then missed an even better chance as he hit the side-netting when all alone at the back post from another set-piece.

Eventually, Liverpool made their opponents pay as Danns, who replaced Koumas, got in on the act. Will Smallbone's backpass was picked up by Elliott - he fed the 18-year-old striker, who chipped Lumley like a seasoned professional.

And 15 minutes later, the teenager got a second as he latched onto a loose ball after Bradley's shot was parried by Lumley.

Whether these kids play at Old Trafford in the next round is another question - but they have certainly had their moment in the spotlight.

Klopp on the teen scorers: They're fantastic finishers!

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp to ITV:

"Incredible game. Southampton obviously is a top side, we all saw that. Our midfield press in the first half, the timing was not right. You could see the boys wanted to do what we told them, but this midfield never played together. Joe Gomez was playing for the first time as a No 6, the other kids had never played in an FA Cup game.

"Southampton had big chances, we needed Kelleher to save us there and he did that thankfully. Then we scored a wonderful goal. For 15 minutes, we were really struggling. We tried everything but the problem was [not enough] time [before the game to prepare]. And Southampton could have scored. It was so intense, the boys ran themselves to the ground and so we needed to find a way in the game, we did that, scored a wonderful goal which won the game.

"I said before the game that Lewis is a fantastic finisher. It can improve so much but he's a fantastic finisher already and the goals are the same size in youth football.

"Dannsy, we knew he was a good finisher. His second goal is exceptional but it's not different to youth football. He's a striker, he knows what he has to do. The next one is another proof of his nose. Three times in the right spot, he just arrives there.

"We don't take these things for granted, it was so difficult. We deserved to go through. It was top, top, top. We should not forget Trey [Nyoni] came on as well. What a player he is!"

Martin: If we play like that, we'll be more than fine

Southampton manager Russell Martin to ITV:

"I don't think 3-0 is a fair reflection, I think we had the better chances in the game. We could have been 3-0 up before they even got close to our goal.

"The difference is the quality of the finishing, but I was really proud of our performance. There was a lot of promise, outstanding football, some real bravery and aggression in the team. There were a lot of moves that should have ended in goals, but they didn't unfortunately.

"The big frustration is we lost, especially 3-0. I don't like conceding goals and I don't think they're great goals, but the difference is the quality in finishing. It's quality, composure, their goalkeeper made some quality saves. So it's all of that combined.

"We had four massive chances in the game, that's my only frustration. But the players should be really proud of themselves. But we should score in difficult moments.

"If we ever lose, we lose in our way and they were fantastic. If we play like that, we will be more than fine."

Liverpool travel to Nottingham Forest as they return to Premier League action on Saturday, kick-off at 3pm.

Southampton return to their promotion charge when the Championship side visit Birmingham on Saturday, kick-off at 3pm.