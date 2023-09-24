Liverpool 3-1 West Ham: Darwin Nunez volley helps Jurgen Klopp’s side to victory as Reds move up to second

Liverpool maintained their unbeaten start and moved up to second in the Premier League table with a hard-fought 3-1 win over West Ham at Anfield.

Mohamed Salah's penalty put Jurgen Klopp's side ahead early in the game and though Jarrod Bowen equalised before the interval, Darwin Nunez's volley on the hour restored the advantage. Diogo Jota came off the bench to secure the points from close range late on.

West Ham had opportunities throughout and competed well before succumbing to a second successive defeat, the previous one coming against Manchester City. They are now seventh.

Liverpool's fifth consecutive Premier League victory continues their strong start to the campaign and they remain two points behind leaders City.

Player ratings Liverpool: Alisson (7), Gomez (6), Matip (7), Van Dijk (7), Robertson (6), Mac Allister (7), Jones (6), Szoboszlai (8), Salah (9), Nunez (7), Diaz (6).



Subs: Gravenberch (6), Jota (7), Gakpo (6), Endo (n/a).



West Ham: Areola (6), Coufal (7), Zouma (6), Aguerd (5), Emerson (6), Ward-Prowse (6), Alvarez (7), Soucek (7), Bowen (7), Paqueta (8), Antonio (6).



Subs: Kudus (6), Fornals (6), Ings (n/a).



Player of the match: Mohamed Salah.

How the game played out

West Ham have been in good form this season, beating Chelsea and Brighton already, and there were signs of their threat right from the start of the game. Alisson saved brilliantly from Tomas Soucek on six minutes and Michail Antonio should have done better with an easier chance soon after.

In Salah, Liverpool have a player capable of composure when it matters most. His cool touch from a counter-attack drew the foul from Nayef Aguerd and the referee awarded the penalty. The Egypt forward finished emphatically, a goal involvement for the 12th successive Liverpool home game.

Team news Jurgen Klopp made three changes to the team that defeated Wolves. It was no surprise to see Virgil van Dijk return in place of Jarell Quansah, while there were two changes in attack as Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz came in.

David Moyes stuck with the side that took the lead against Manchester City, with Jarrod Bowen fit enough to play. Mohammed Kudus had to wait for his first Premier League start.

Klopp's side remained vulnerable, however, with West Ham able to find space in behind their attack-minded midfield trio of Alexis Mac Allister, Curtis Jones and Dominik Szoboszlai. Some slick play engineered space for the equaliser, Bowen stooping to convert Vladimir Coufal's cross.

Jones briefly thought he had restored the lead before the interval but was ruled offside and the game remained in the balance well into the second half. Nunez fired wide when well placed. Bowen headed tamely at Alisson when left free from James Ward-Prowse's corner.

The decisive goal came on the hour with West Ham dropping deeper and deeper, allowing Mac Allister time to pick out a delightful pass over the top that Nunez was able to help into the far corner of the net on the volley. The Anfield cult hero drank in the applause from the Kop.

West Ham kept pushing with Lucas Paqueta providing real threat. But they were picked off late in the game with substitute Jota coming off the bench to force home from inside the six-yard box after the returning Virgil van Dijk won the initial header from a corner. Game over.

It reflected Liverpool's superiority. They had the edge and though not entirely convincing, the wins keep coming. With Arsenal and Tottenham sharing the points at the Emirates Stadium, Klopp's side move up to second. They may well be the team to test Manchester City again this season.

Liverpool's win in stats

Liverpool have won their last five games in the English Premier League, their last longer winning streak was from 17th April 2023 to 15th May 2023, a run of seven games.

Liverpool have scored in their last 16 games in the Premier League, their longest run of games with a goal in the competition since a run of 24 games from 2nd January 2022 to 31st August 2022.

Mohamed Salah has contributed to goals in his last 12 games in the Premier League (six goals and nine assists).

Klopp pleased to win 'difficult game'

"Difficult, difficult game," said Klopp when speaking in the post-match press conference. "Very good moments in the first half but not enough in control to deny them completely. But I thought we played good in different phases. Lost some balls we shouldn't have lost, that is clear.

"But we scored a goal on the counter-attack and then we were asking a little bit for the equaliser. When they scored I was not completely surprised. But it was most important that we stayed in the game and that is what we did. We really caused some problems and scored a special goal."

Klopp highlighted Alisson's "unbelievable save" to prevent West Ham taking the lead early in the game and reserved special praise for match-winner Nunez whose volleyed finish he admitted he was looking forward to seeing properly on television. His progress has pleased the Liverpool boss.

"Massive steps in the last few weeks. He is a threat. He was always available for us. Get the ball on the chest and we play from there. Super important for us. The defensive work he puts in for us is the main difference. He always wanted to do that but now it is more coordinated."

Moyes encouraged by West Ham display

Moyes was pleased with a lot of West Ham's performance too. "We did a pretty good job in the first half. I think in the second half I was disappointed with the second goal. We were always under pressure but I was pleased that we had a go. Even at 2-1 it was game on."

The defeat means Moyes' run of not beating 'big six' teams away from home continues - he is yet to win any of those fixtures since his return to West Ham. "I thought we played quite well today, did a lot of good things, but I am fed up of saying that when I come here," he added.

He remains optimistic despite this second consecutive defeat. "The last two games we have had to play Manchester City and Liverpool but our start to the season has been very good. We have only played two home games and those two home games have been Chelsea and Manchester City.

"I have taken great encouragement from what I have seen. Some of the new players have settled in. We have run both teams close. We let in three in the second half against City and two against Liverpool. I have to find a way to give as much energy in the second half as the first half."

Analysis: Liverpool's midfield creativity

Mac Allister was hooked at half-time by Klopp at Wolves last weekend, the deep-lying playmaker leaving Liverpool exposed to the counter-attack. There was a worrying moment early on against West Ham when he was dispossessed and Soucek almost opened the scoring.

"Macca lost the first ball," said Klopp. "And then he started to really play."

Ultimately, it was Mac Allister's invention with the ball at his feet that turned the game decisively Liverpool's way, lifting the ball over West Ham's retreating back line for Nunez to restore their lead. In just two moments, the give and take of Liverpool's new midfield was clear.

Klopp has had trios in there that are more difficult to play against than this current version, a little more suited to the defensive aspects of the game, harrying the opposition when out of possession. This version can appear vulnerable when teams are able to play through them.

But there is a creativity there now that adds a vital dimension - particularly in the absence of Trent Alexander-Arnold. Mac Allister provided the key assist but alongside him Szoboszlai, all flicks and tricks, oozing flair, is just as capable of picking the pass that will win the game.

It is an adjustment for Liverpool and the balance of that midfield will not always be right. But for the supporters who left Anfield smiling on Sunday afternoon, it also makes for an entertaining side - one that has now scored in their last 16 Premier League games. Creativity is no longer an issue.

Liverpool host Leicester in the Carabao Cup third round on Wednesday at 7.45pm before visiting Tottenham on Saturday, live on Sky Sports, at 5.30pm.

West Ham travel to face Lincoln in the Carabao Cup third round on Wednesday at 7.45pm before hosting Sheffield United in the Premier League at 3pm on Saturday.