Liverpool 2-1 West Ham: Virgil van Dijk goes from zero to hero to net late winner and put Reds on brink of Premier League title

Liverpool are six points away from sealing a 20th Premier League title after Virgil van Dijk went from zero to hero with a late header to seal a 2-1 win over West Ham.

With Liverpool winning 1-0 thanks to Luis Diaz's first-half opener from a stunning Mohamed Salah assist, Van Dijk got involved in an awful mix-up with Andy Robertson for the latter to score an own goal in the 86th minute.

But moments later captain Van Dijk rose highest above West Ham substitute Niclas Fullkrug from a corner in front of the Kop to establish Liverpool a 13-point lead at the top of the Premier League.

Though there may have been a push by Van Dijk on the Hammers forward, which VAR did not punish. "Nice little shove isn't there?" said Roy Keane. "I thought VAR would look at that but obviously not!"

Monterosa Monterosa , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Monterosa cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Monterosa cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Monterosa cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Should Arsenal lose to Ipswich next weekend on Super Sunday, Liverpool will know victory over Leicester, also live on Sky Sports, will mathematically secure the title with five games to spare.

Asked if Liverpool can now "touch the title", Mohamed Salah said: "We can say that now. We owe the fans one, especially as when we won it, we won it in lockdown. So let's go for it and win it!"

Liverpool were ultimately lucky to come away with the win, with Jamie Carragher calling the Reds "lethargic" and "distinctively average" after their opener.

Image: Liverpool's Andrew Robertson, left, reacts after scored Virgil van Dijk's own goal

Anfield was initially a cauldron of noise after a good week for the club. Two days after his new Liverpool contract was confirmed, Salah entered the record books in setting up Diaz's opener.

Salah broke the record for most goal involvements in a 38-game Premier League season - and he did it in some style. A glorious outside-of-the-boot pass unlocked the West Ham defence and allowed Diaz to tap into an empty net.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Mohamed Salah assisted Luis Diaz to give Liverpool an early lead

But West Ham grew into the game almost straight away. Mohammed Kudus saw his effort tipped onto the bar by Alisson almost immediately after Diaz's opener. Konstantinos Mavropanos missed a sitter from a corner right before half-time and West Ham's pressure continued after the break, despite Alexis Mac Allister hitting the Hammers bar from a free-kick.

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson, back in the team after concussion, stood tall to deny Jarrod Bowen in a one-on-one, while he also tipped Kudus' low drive wide of the far post. Carlos Soler also missed a good chance from Bowen's cross.

Eventually, the pressure told as Aaron Wan-Bissaka's cross should have been cleared by Van Dijk and Robertson - but the pair collided as the ball went in last off the Scot.

Player ratings: Liverpool: Alisson (8); Bradley (7), Konate (6), Van Dijk (6), Tsimikas (6); Gravenberch (7), Jones (6), Mac Allister (6); Salah (8), Jota (6), Diaz (7)



Subs: Gakpo (6), Robertson (5), Szoboszlai (6), Quansah (5), Endo (n/a)



West Ham: Areola (7); Kilman (6), Mavropanos (5), Todibo (6); Wan-Bissaka (7), Soler (6), Ward-Prowse (6), Paqueta (7), Scarles (5); Bowen (7), Kudus (7)



Subs: Coufal (6), Fullkrug (6), Guilherme (6)



Player of the Match: Mohamed Salah

With Liverpool set to drop more points, up stepped their captain as his header sent Anfield wild. Amid the celebrations, Robertson gave Van Dijk a kiss - one of gratitude and relief - on the forehead.

West Ham, who saw Fullkrug hit the bar in stoppage time, will feel hard done by as they drop to 17th, but when it comes to the top of the table and the title, Liverpool are nearly there.

Zero to hero! Van Dijk's messes up with Robertson - then gets the WINNER!

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Robertson was furious with Van Dijk after a mix-up between the pair gifted West Ham the equaliser

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Anfield erupts as Van Dijk puts Liverpool back in the lead just minutes later

Van Dijk on his error, his winner - and his contract

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk to Sky Sports:

On the West Ham equaliser: "I heard Robertson shout, but these things unfortunately happen. It was time to make it right, and luckily we did.

On the winner: "Finally, we had many set-pieces, we train a lot on corners and tried to be important. Today, finally, I could score the winner and onto the next.

On his contract: "I can say I'm very proud to captain my 100th game for Liverpool, it was an emotional day with the Hillsborough anniversary.

"That was the main focus: get three points, get a step closer to all of our dreams - not just players, staff - everyone connected to Liverpool FC.

"Everyone knows how much I love this club, let's see what next week will look like."

Story of the match in stats...