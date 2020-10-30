Liverpool vs West Ham preview, team news, kick-off, channel

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Liverpool vs West Ham in the Premier League on Saturday; Kick-off 5.30pm.

Team news

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed Liverpool will be without Fabinho for the visit of West Ham.

The Brazil midfielder, who has been deputising in defence in place of Virgil van Dijk, pulled up with a hamstring injury during Tuesday night's Champions League clash with Midtjylland.

Reds boss Klopp said: "He will be out for the weekend and probably slightly longer."

However, captain Jordan Henderson is ready to feature after his half-time substitution in midweek while Van Dijk has undergone "successful" knee surgery to repair the anterior cruciate ligament damage he sustained in the Merseyside derby. Thiago Alcantara is building up his fitness and will be assessed.

In-form West Ham forward Michail Antonio has been ruled out of Saturday's trip to Liverpool, but David Moyes is hopeful he will not be missing for too long.

Antonio, who has scored three goals this season and 11 since the restart, limped off with a hamstring injury against Manchester City last weekend.

Sebastien Haller or Andriy Yarmolenko will replace Antonio in attack. Said Benrahma could also be added to the squad for the first time since his switch from Brentford.

Liverpool's 'injury crisis' could lead a few predictor folk to put their faith in West Ham this Saturday evening. Do not go there.

Virgil van Dijk's long-term injury has given Jurgen Klopp plenty to ponder in terms of his selections at centre-back. He may have to turn to youth as it is unclear whether Joel Matip will have recovered from a muscle injury to play at Anfield.

However, with Alisson back in goal, Liverpool surely will be sturdy enough to keep it tight enough at the back, especially with their front three looking red hot up the other end. The drop off from Alisson to Adrian is far greater than Van Dijk to Matip, according to my eye.

It would not surprise me to see a Liverpool winning run take shape between now and Christmas.

Liverpool's potentially makeshift defence will be in for an easier night than if Michail Antonio was fit. His injury is a big blow for David Moyes, who has intelligently made the skillset of Antonio a key part of the way West Ham counter. Without him, West Ham will lose their out ball, especially away from home - he was the catalyst for their impressive win at Leicester. In two games where Antonio has been missing on the road under Moyes, West Ham lost both matches to an aggregate score of 5-1.

If Liverpool score early, then the floodgates may open here.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 3-0 (9/1 with Sky Bet)

Opta stats

Liverpool are unbeaten in their last eight Premier League games against West Ham (W6 D2), since losing both meetings with the Hammers in the 2015-16 campaign.

West Ham have won just one of their last 47 away league games against Liverpool (D12 L34), winning 3-0 in August 2015.

Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 62 Premier League home games (W51 D11), winning 28 of their last 29 at Anfield. If they avoid defeat here, it will equal the Reds' longest ever unbeaten home run in their league history (63 between February 1978-December 1980).

Liverpool have received more red cards on Halloween than any other side in the Premier League (3) - Jason McAteer v Leicester City in 1998, Jamie Carragher and Philipp Degen v Fulham in 2009.

Having lost their opening two Premier League games this season, West Ham are now unbeaten in their last four (W2 D2), with that four-game unbeaten run coming against sides who finished in the top seven places last season.

Both Sadio Mane (5 goals, 3 assists) and Mohamed Salah (6 goals, 2 assists) have been involved in eight goals in six Premier League appearances for Liverpool against West Ham, with Mane finding the net in each of his last four against the Hammers.

West Ham boss David Moyes has never won in 15 previous Premier League away games against Liverpool (D6 L9) - only Moyes himself (17 v Arsenal) has overseen more away games against a side without victory in the competition.

Diogo Jota has scored in both of his Premier League games for Liverpool at Anfield - the last player to score in each of their first three at home for the Reds in the competition was Luis García in October 2004.

