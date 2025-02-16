Liverpool 2-1 Wolves: Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah goals send Reds seven clear despite nervy finale

Liverpool restored their seven-point lead at the top of the Premier League table with a 2-1 win over Wolves at Anfield.

Luis Diaz bundled the ball into the net early in the game and it looked like being a straightforward afternoon for the Premier League leaders when Mohamed Salah doubled the advantage for Arne Slot's side from the penalty spot before half-time.

But Liverpool had a second penalty denied them when it was overturned following a VAR check and when Matheus Cunha pulled one goal back with a beautiful finish it made for a nervy finale. However, Wolves could not find the equaliser that Everton did against the league leaders on Wednesday.

Vitor Pereira's side remain two points clear of the relegation zone and have to be content with a spirited display. For Liverpool, the three points increase their lead over Arsenal back to seven as they prepare for Aston Villa on Wednesday evening.

Player ratings Liverpool: Alisson (7), Alexander-Arnold (6), Konate (6), Van Dijk (6), Robertson (6), Gravenberch (6), Mac Allister (6), Szoboszlai (7), Salah (6), Jota (6), Diaz (8).



Subs used: Quansah (6), Bradley (6), Nunez (6), Endo (6).



Wolves: Sa (5), Doherty (6), Agbadou (6), Toti (7), Semedo (6), J Gomes (6), Andre (6), Ait-Nouri (6), Sarabia (5), Cunha (8), Guedes (5).



Subs used: Munetsi (6), Bellegarde (6), Bueno (6), Doyle (n/a), Lima (n/a).



Player of the match: Luis Diaz.

Liverpool's nervous afternoon

Liverpool were seconds away from taking a nine-point lead at the top of the Premier League table when James Tarkowski intervened late on at Goodison Park on Wednesday night but kicked off this game with their advantage over Arsenal slashed to just four.

Beaten by Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup then held in such dramatic fashion against Everton in the Merseyside derby in midweek, Liverpool needed to respond with three points in this one ahead of tricky trips to Aston Villa and Manchester City next week.

Sky Sports' Adam Bate and Peter Stevenson reflect on a nervy 2-1 win over Wolves at Anfield, seeing the Reds restore their seven-point lead at the top of the Premier League table.

Wolves, who came into this game having won back-to-back games without conceding, certainly helped them out. The first goal did feature good work by Diogo Jota, making his first Premier League start since October against his former club, but was scrappy.

Salah's touch was loose but Toti Gomes could only divert the ball into the path of Diaz who beat the onrushing Jose Sa to the ball. The Colombian did the same to win the penalty for the second, Salah scoring from the spot to put Liverpool in total control.

But their desperation for victory was apparent in the closing stages, Cunha's classy left-footed finish giving Wolves the goal their performance deserved. Andrew Robertson felt compelled to urge the Kop to be calm towards the end and Liverpool just about held on.

Team news headlines Cody Gakpo was omitted from the Liverpool squad following a knock at Goodison Park and was replaced by Diogo Jota. Trent Alexander-Arnold came in for Conor Bradley in the only other change.

Wolves made five changes from the FA Cup win over Blackburn but just one from the side that beat Aston Villa with the Joao Gomes returning from suspension in place of Jean-Ricner Bellegarde.

Shot-shy Reds This was the first time on record (since 2003-04) that Liverpool failed to attempt a shot in the second half of a Premier League game at Anfield. In fact, it was the first time in this period that the Reds went an entire half of football without attempting a shot in a home league match.

Robertson: Everyone gets nervous

Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson speaking to Sky Sports:

"We just managed to dig deep. Two-nil at half-time, that can be one of the most dangerous results in football. We had to come out and start well and didn't quite do that.

"Second half was a slog, maybe playing Wednesday took it out of a few of the lads. But it was about trying to use the experience on the pitch and everything we've got.

"When they scored, everyone gets nervous, the crowd gets nervous - but it's a massive win for us.

"I thought Wolves were excellent second half. They made a couple of changes at half-time at 2-0 down and went a little more attacking with more forward players up in key areas. That made it more difficult.

"But we have to be better on the ball. We know that. The result is big, after Wednesday and the defeat in the FA Cup, it's important to get back to a winning streak. Hopefully this can be the start of one."

Redknapp: Long way to go

Sky Sports' Jamie Redknapp:

"It wasn't calm. I would put it down to the previous two results. The Everton goal where they scored late and the Plymouth result that knocked them off their rhythm.

"Even at 2-0. I felt it at half-time, it was still a tricky 45 minutes ahead. They managed to hold on.

"Liverpool just needed to get three points. It was a huge win for them, it keeps Arsenal at arm's reach. But there's a long, long way to go. Plenty of twists and turns to come."

Quansah's crucial block... as it happened 88: HUGE BLOCK! Wolves denied!



Cunha strides across the pitch and feeds Doyle on the right of the area.



The midfielder does the right thing and squares to Munetsi in the middle of the box.



There's Quansah to put in a stunning tackle to prevent a certain equaliser!

Slot: You also need wins like this

Liverpool boss Arne Slot speaking to Sky Sports:

"Just as big as all the other ones but this one is big as well. I said in the dressing room that maybe you come in a bit disappointed because it wasn't our best second half. But we fight until the end. We needed Ali in an important moment and blocked a free-kick in a promising position.

"But in a season where you want to achieve something, no matter what you want to achieve, you need to have wins like this as well. Two weeks ago, we played fantastic football when we beat Spurs 4-0, that's in a season. But wins like this should also be in a season like this.

"It's never the game plan, not to create anything at all! We did have a few promising situations, but one of them was disallowed for offside, one of them was a penalty overturned by VAR. We were by far not enough of a goal threat in the second half.

"If that is what is needed to win a game, then I'm happy to see that these players can do it as well.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Liverpool boss Arne Slot admits it's the first time he's seen his players look fatigued

"You always wonder if it comes from running a lot of mental fatigue after all the events that happened in the last game and the last eight minutes against Everton. Again, today we were mentally tested. We thought we had the third, we thought we had the penalty for the third - both were correctly handled by the referee. But then conceding 2-1 afterwards, that was a mental test. We did that very well. But if you feel the stress, maybe you feel a bit tired.

"It was maybe the first time this season that players were more tired than they were in other games."

Pereira frustrated by Konate call

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Wolves manager Vitor Pereira believes his team showed Liverpool too much respect

Slot substituted Ibrahima Konate at half-time, no doubt wary of the possibility of the defender being sent off. Konate avoided a second yellow card following a clash with Cunha in the first half. Pereira admitted he was frustrated by the decision.

"Yes of course," he told Sky Sports, when asked. "Second yellow card, red card, less one player, maybe it would be a different game. But I'm not a referee. I'm not there to decide. But in the end, I'm very happy and proud of my players in the second half.

"We cannot play again like we played in the first half. I don't care if it's against Liverpool or another team, it's about my team. I want to see the identity, personality, the courage to play in our way - not to come here and make it a party. Next time, we need to realise that we have quality and we believe in our quality.

"The second half was fantastic, what I remember from the second half is Liverpool had a lot of problems, a lot of difficulties to stop us. If we score the second goal, it was the fair result."

