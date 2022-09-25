Liverpool Women 0-3 Everton Women: Megan Finnigan, Jess Park and Hanna Bennison score as Toffees stun Anfield

Everton stunned Anfield to run out 3-0 winners over Liverpool and kickstart their Women's Super League season in style.

Liverpool produced the shock of the opening round of Women's Super League fixtures last weekend by beating champions Chelsea at Prenton Park - but their neighbours across Stanley Park brutally dampened their mood with two first-half goals from Megan Finnigan and the excellent Jess Park.

The Toffees did not need to get out of second gear after that early dominance, with Liverpool barely threatening the Everton goal, despite the influence of Megan Campbell's dangerous long-throws. The result was secured when Park released substitute Hanna Bennison who slotted home to send a sold-out away end into delirium.

After Arsenal set a new Women's Super League attendance record on Saturday, another crowd milestone from the women's top-flight was broken, with this Merseyside derby watched by 27,574 fans at Anfield - a record home crowd for the Liverpool Women's team.

How Everton strolled past Liverpool

Before the match, Everton manager Brian Sorensen revealed to Sky Sports his side's desire to quieten the Anfield crowd down early on and a positive first 10 minutes, where their defenders threatened from all over the pitch, allowed that.

First, centre-back Gabby George headed over from close range at a corner while defensive partner Finnigan's long-range strike from 25 yards had to be tipped over by Reds goalkeeper Rachel Laws.

But from the following corner, Finnigan - who was brought up a Liverpool supporter - would not be denied in front of a full Kop stand. The set piece was flicked on by Lucy Graham and Finnigan was there to head home from close range.

It was actually a Toffees defender who actually gave Liverpool their first chance of the game after 25 minutes, with Rikke Sevecke gifting the ball to Katie Stengel deep in the Everton half, but the Reds forward could only fire over the bar.

But a sucker punch breakaway goal doubled Everton's advantage before the break. Nathalie Bjorn released Park with a stunning ball over the top and the young Toffees forward, on loan from Manchester City, showed pace and precision to round Laws and tuck home a second.

Liverpool arguably should have halved the deficit before the break when Ceri Holland fired wide from inside the box as Everton failed to clear their lines from a corner - but Everton were denied a third when Katja Snoeijs failed to connect with a tap-in from Izzy Christiansen's cross on the break.

Snoeijs had three good chances to make it three after the break when she first fired twice at Laws from the edge of the box, while she also headed wide George's deep cross from the left.

Liverpool manager Matt Beard tried to change the flow of the game using substitutions, with Yana Daniels hitting the side netting after a mazy run from the left.

Yet the impressive debutant Giovana - signed on loan from Arsenal on Deadline Day - played a key role in Everton's third - pressing Liverpool's defence to put Park on the break. The young forward played through Bennison who slotted home despite the best efforts of two Liverpool defenders on the line.

Player Ratings Liverpool: Laws (4); Flaherty (6), Fahey (6), Matthews (5); Koivisto (6), Kearns (5), Holland (5), Hinds (6); Lawley (6), Stengel (5), Campbell (6)

Subs: Furness (6), Daniels (6), Wardlaw (5), Roberts (5)

Everton: Brosnan (6); Veje (7), Bjorn (7), Sevecke (6), Finnigan (8) George (7); Graham (6), Snoeijs (7), Christiansen (6), Galli (6); Park (8)

Subs: Bennison (7), Giovana (7), Stenevik (n/a)

Player of the match: Jess Park (Everton)

Daniels and Stengels spurned chances in the sixth and seventh minute of stoppage time as they both couldn't convert when unmarked at the far post. It was not Liverpool's day, despite their impressive crowd turning up to support them.

What the managers said

Liverpool manager Matt Beard speaking to Sky Sports:

"I'm not going to use that [the crowd] as an excuse. We didn't' start well enough. We looked scared, passing was too slow and movement. We took extra touches and we knew we would be under a press, we practiced that all week.

"We had three our four really good chances and so did they. But they were the better team at the end of the day. You can't wait until half-time to get going again.

"Everton defended really well but we let ourselves down in key moments: possessions, movement, little reactions. We will learn from it. We took the plaudits last week, tonight will be a massive learning curve for us. The goals came from our own turnovers and a set play but at the top level you get punished.

"We haven't started well tonight and we caused our own problems. We will look back and learn from it."

Everton manage Brian Sorensen speaking to Sky Sports:

"I'm really happy. I think the girls did exactly what we've been training on. In a game like this to have the coolness and calmness to do well.

"Jess has been a bit sick last week. In pre-season she hasn't had the best ride so we are really lucky that she performed today and she was extraordinary.

"We are putting in a strategy in terms of how we want to play in a clear plan. The identity we want to show is really aggressive, our pressure was good today but we were composed. We saw the situation and we did not always have to send it long and chase it all the time.

"As soon as we win the ball, we can face forwards and break the line. That's what we struggled with in the last game and we were brilliant here.

"[Nathalie] Bjorn was brilliant today. It's important that our sixes control our game. They have to be on the ball so much for us to play really well. Aurora [Galli] and Bjorn played really well today. Both Gio and Benni came in with energy, that's what they can bring to the game for us.

"We celebrated a lot with the third goal. A lot can happen if they get a goal from a corner or a long throw-in but we really handled that well today. If we dominate on the ball, we will shut the spectators down. We did that coming into the second half. I knew they would come in with energy and do some subs. But we kept our calm and that was cool.

"That's what we have to work for. With the team we have with the offensive threat, we will score goals. But if we concede every time we will be on the back foot. It was great to keep a clean sheet, especially here.

"We binned last season and we're focusing on this season. Ten new players coming in also me and the coaching staff so we don't look back and we look forwards. We are ready for Thursday against Leicester. Be ready then and then step up again and execute the game plan from the coming week. One game at a time."

Everton host Leicester in the WSL at Walton Hall Park on Thursday; kick-off 6.30pm.

Liverpool next play on October 16 when they go to Tottenham after the international break.