Liverpool Women 0-1 Man United Women: Marc Skinner's side concede WSL title to Chelsea despite Lucia Garcia winner

Manchester United were narrowly beaten to the Women's Super League title by Chelsea despite a 1-0 victory over Liverpool on the final day.

United went into the final weekend of their best WSL campaign knowing European football was already secure, having also kept the title race alive with an impressive last-gasp victory over Manchester City in their penultimate game.

Their courageous approach was commended by Chelsea manager Emma Hayes in the lead up to Saturday's concluding round of fixtures, as she called United "one of the best teams in the league", but Marc Skinner's side ultimately fell short by two points after the Blues cruised past Reading.

Image: Garcia's goal was not enough to give United the title as Chelsea won at Reading

Hoping to capitalise on any potential Chelsea slip-up, United super sub Lucia Garcia scored the only goal of the afternoon three minutes after entering the field, lifting the ball over Gemma Bonner before rifling low into the bottom corner in the 72nd minute.

The win was not enough to upstage Hayes' champions, who retain their title for a fourth consecutive season after decisive strikes from Sam Kerr (2) and Guro Reiten led to a 3-0 triumph over the relegated Royals.

How Man Utd fell agonisingly short

Image: Garcia fires United in front

United were in need of an early goal to heap increased pressure on their title rivals - perhaps that would have set nerves jangling among Chelsea's camp.

Instead, news broke of Kerr's opener before United had really got going against Liverpool, trying too hard to force unachievable entries, knowing their fate was in Chelsea hands.

Nikita Parris headed straight at Rachael Laws before the Liverpool stopper tipped Parris' curler onto the post at the end of a frustrating half, with neither side able to gain a meaningful foothold.

Mary Earps, who had relatively little to do throughout, was called into action to deny Emma Koivisto after a quick Liverpool break caught United exposed. Their goalkeeper maintained parity with a clawing save before the breakthrough arrived five minutes later.

Garcia was the fresh impetus United needed to go more direct, teasing Liverpool's backline with clever movement before fashioning an opening with immense quality.

The forward nipped behind the hosts' tiring backline, latching onto a searching long ball from Maya Le Tissier, and had the presence of mind to lift it over the head of Bonner before swinging a left boot at the shot.

The ball nestled neatly inside Laws' near post, much in the same way it did against Man City in United's previous outing - which was similarly settled by Garcia's match-winning introduction from the bench.

Earps: Depth needed to win titles

Manchester United goalkeeper Mary Earps speaking on BBC One:

"It's about us doing it consistently. We've come so close. We haven't quite had the team to make it happen. Hopefully players want to come and play for a big United team in the Champions League next season. We want to keep hold of the players we've got too.

"We deserve a lot of credit. It's not easy. We've got young players who haven't played in big pressure moments. We need experience to top up that quality.

"Credit to the full team, we've done a good job. It's about adding quality, I don't want to name positions - that's the manager's job. But we need more depth all over the park.

"I'm chuffed, and blessed. You work so hard for this. I want to keep winning and it makes you more hungry for success. I want to win the Champions League now."

Where does Russo's future lie?

Image: Alessia Russo has scored 10 goals and registered one assist in the WSL this season - her best return yet

Sky Sports' Laura Hunter:

There was a tertiary glance towards the numerous travelling fans at Prenton Park. But nothing more. Not a goodbye wave or farewell gesture. Nothing to indicate a parting of ways. Certainly nothing to point towards Alessia Russo having played her final game in Manchester United colours.

Yet, as the excitement of another captivating campaign subsides, we are no closer to knowing if Russo will continue her stay in Manchester beyond this term. The forward shot to fame on the international stage last year, playing a spectacular part in England's Euros triumph, and has carried such form into domestic action - registering 11 goals contributions, her most productive yet. She is one of the jewels in United's glimmering crown.

"What we've achieved this season with Manchester United is amazing," Russo told reporters after scooping the 'player of the year' prize at Thursday's inaugural Women's Football Awards. But contract negotiations have stalled and there is no formal agreement in place for the 24-year-old to stay at United beyond June. Unsurprisingly, she has suitors.

"I want to keep them, I want to make that clear. But if they don't stay we will make sure we build a team to be successful," manager Marc Skinner said to the BBC of Russo and Ona Batlle following United's final day triumph over Liverpool. Sounds ominous. Will Champions League participation be enough of a lure? Or have Russo's ambitions outgrown that of United's means?

Skinner: Teams should fear us next season

Manchester United manager Marc Skinner:

"We can only control the controllables . We won the game, but we've lost [the title]. Congratulations to Chelsea, they are champions this season and I'm sure they will be aware of us going into next season.

"The growth we have had is immense. How many times in sport do you get to see a team from its inception five years ago to qualify for the Champions League? If I was Manchester City, Arsenal and Chelsea, I'd be very scared of us.

""I said at the start of the season that experience would help and the experience we've had this season have been amazing. Chelsea aren't going to stand still so we aren't.

"We want to keep our talent emerging. They will be very are of us next year. They were this season."