Livingston vs Celtic; Scottish Premiership

Livingston vs Celtic. Scottish Premiership.

Tony Macaroni ArenaAttendance8,861.

Livingston 2

  • C Montano (3rd minute, 8th minute)

Celtic 4

  • B Nygren (6th minute, 31st minute)
  • H Yang (10th minute)
  • A Engels (39th minute pen)

Saturday 27 December 2025 17:12, UK

