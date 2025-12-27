Livingston 2-4 Celtic: Wilfried Nancy's side overcome crazy start to close gap on leaders Hearts

Celtic closed the gap to league leaders Hearts to three points as Wilfried Nancy's side came from behind twice to beat Livingston 4-2.

After Hearts lost their Edinburgh derby at Hibernian, Celtic knew a win would halve the deficit at the Scottish Premiership summit with a game in hand.

Despite falling behind twice in a chaotic opening 10 minutes that included four goals, Nancy's side regrouped to earn their second consecutive win under their new boss.

Any positivity that Nancy and Co had after securing the first victory of his tenure against Aberdeen evaporated after Cristian Montano capitalised on poor defending to fire Livi in front within the opening three minutes.

Parity was restored when Benjamin Nygren equalised from a corner moments later, only for Montano to restore the hosts' lead within 60 seconds of the restart.

Livingston again failed to build on their lead, as Hyun-Jun Yang scored the fourth goal in the opening 10 minutes to again level proceedings.

The chaos began to settle and allowed the visitors to flex their muscles, with Nygren giving them their first lead of the afternoon with a spectacular effort then went in off the upright. That lead was soon doubled before half-time as Daniel Finlayson was adjudged to have handled inside the penalty despite appearing to be pushed by Daizen Maeda.

A spot-kick was awarded after a review, which Arne Engels converted to give Celtic some breathing space.

Nancy's men failed to grab control after the break as Viljami Sinisalo, who replaced Kasper Schmeichel in between the sticks, stood firm to deny Montano a hat-trick.

Celtic move onto 38 points, three behind Hearts with a game in hand. Livingston, meanwhile, stay rooted to the bottom of the table.