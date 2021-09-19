Livingston 1-0 Celtic: Andrew Shinnie secures vital Livi win as Bhoys slip up on the road again

Andrew Shinnie’s first-half strike consigned Celtic to a sixth defeat in seven away games under Ange Postecoglou as their poor record at Livingston continued.

Shinnie got across Stephen Welsh and fired the only goal into the top corner in the 25th minute to earn Livi their first cinch Premiership win of the season and take them off the bottom of the table.

The touch and finish was the sort of quality Celtic lacked in the final third as they failed to make their possession and territory count and went five games without victory at the Tony Macaroni Arena.

Celtic got a number of crosses into the box but home centre-backs Ayo Obileye and Jack Fitzwater marshalled striker Albian Ajeti as the visitors ended the day in sixth place.

Home skipper Nicky Devlin received a yellow card within the first minute and team-mates Jason Holt and Adam Lewis joined him in the book during the first quarter as Celtic dominated.

For all Celtic's possession, Max Stryjek's biggest worry during this spell was when he fumbled an overhit cross from Boli Bolingoli.

Joe Hart made his first save from Jackson Longridge's long-range strike but he was beaten a minute later when Shinnie met the left-back's low cross and finished from 14 yards.

Celtic still struggled to test Stryjek. David Turnbull shot wide after a loose ball flashed towards him and Cameron Carter-Vickers twice headed off target.

The hosts came close to doubling their lead just before the break when Fitzwater volleyed a Lewis free-kick but Hart threw out a hand to divert it over.

Stryjek was busier early in the second half, stopping Welsh's header on the line and getting down to hold Turnbull's long-range effort.

But the game soon went back to the first-half pattern, with Celtic playing in the Livingston half but unable to carve out chances.

Ajeti finally got a couple of opportunities as the game entered the final 20 minutes, heading wide from six yards following a corner and forcing an excellent stop from Stryjek after getting the ball to feet on the edge of the box and turning his man.

Postecoglou made three changes in between those opportunities but his only attacking option was Mikey Johnston, who came on for his first appearance of the season, in place of Tom Rogic.

Stryjek parried from Turnbull but Livi came closer when Hart touched substitute Alan Forrest's angled drive past the post.

The Hoops continued to push but their final threat came when Carter-Vickers shot wide from 25 yards.

What the managers said...

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou: "Our front third play was poor, it was probably the poorest it's been all year.

"We've obviously had some issues defensively, but I just thought today in the front half we were terrible.

"That was everybody, not just the strikers or the attacking players, we lacked a real conviction in going forward to be positive. That falls on me to get it right."

Livingston boss David Martindale: "I knew I had to get Shinnie higher up the park and he was incredible.

"All the boys were great but he looked as if he'd played as a number nine all his career.

"I had him in a headlock and told him he was playing number nine. I'm kidding. He's a great lad, you could play him anywhere because he's got a very good football brain and would give you a decent shift.

Celtic face Raith Rovers in the Scottish League Cup quarter-final on Thursday at 7.45pm before hosting Dundee United in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday, September 26 at 3pm.

Livingston have a tricky trip to Ibrox to play Rangers in the same round of the competition on Wednesday at 7.45pm. Livi then travel to Tynecastle to play Hearts at 3pm on Saturday, September 25.