Livingston 0-3 Celtic: Ten-player Hoops cruise to Scottish Premiership win at Livi

Celtic won 3-0 at Livingston to extend their lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership on Saturday lunch time despite goalkeeper Joe Hart picking up a first-half red card.

Things were going according to plan for the champions at the Tony Macaroni Arena when Reo Hatate just about converted a 14th-minute penalty, awarded after Luiyi De Lucas had hacked down the Japan forward in the box.

However, the match appeared to turn on its head after Hart was shown a straight red card for taking out Mo Sangare just outside the area as the Livi striker latched on to a long ball over the top just before the half-hour mark.

But Brendan Rodgers's side saw out the second period with few problems and extended their lead thanks to further strikes at the start of the half from Matt O'Riley - his fourth already in the league this season - and a wonder goal from Daizen Maeda at the death.

As a result, Celtic extended their lead over second-placed St Mirren, who play later on Saturday afternoon, to five points, while David Martindale's team stay in seventh place.

How Celtic overcame Hart red to see off Livi

Livi manager David Martindale had made two changes from the team that had drawn 1-1 with Ross County the previous weekend.

In came Sangare and Scott Pittman, replacing Mikey Devlin and Stephen Kelly.

There was only one change to the Celtic starting line-up from their Champions League loss to Feyenoord and it was a surprising one, James Forrest handed his first start since January as Luis Palma dropped out.

The first chance came for Celtic but Hatate's low dribbler lacked the power to trouble Shamal George in the home goal.

Livingston replied with a fierce Bruce Anderson drive that Hart did well to parry, with Callum McGregor booting Pittman's rebound effort off the line.

The opening goal, however, came at the other end after 13 minutes. Luiyi de Lucas needlessly brought down Hatate and Beaton immediately awarded the penalty.

Hatate chose to take it himself and his effort squeezed under George's body to give Celtic the lead.

The goalkeeper was unfortunate there but proved his worth shortly after as he rushed out to block Maeda's shot from close range.

The next piece of drama unfolded at the other. Sangare reached James Penrice's ball ahead of Hart, the goalkeeper bringing him down clumsily on the edge of the box.

Beaton flashed a red card and VAR did not change the decision, reducing Celtic to 10 players for the remaining hour of the match. Forrest was sacrificed to allow Scott Bain to come on.

Penrice took the resultant free-kick but curled it into the side netting before Ayo Obileye had a dig from distance that Bain stopped well.

Livingston began the second half looking to capitalise on their extra man but instead found themselves further behind less than three minutes later.

Maeda failed to turn in Kyogo Furuhashi's cross from close range but O'Riley helped him out by lashing in the rebound.

Joel Nouble then tried to lob Bain after a mistake by the substitute goalkeeper but his attempt drifted just over the crossbar as Livi failed to mount any kind of response.

Instead there was still time for Celtic to claim a third in injury time with Maeda finishing well from distance.

What the managers said...

Celtic's next Scottish Premiership match is away to Motherwell on September 30. Kick-off 12.30pm.

Livingston have a Viaplay Cup quarter-final at Rangers on Wednesday night. Kick-off 8pm.

Their next Scottish Premiership game is at St Johnstone on September 30. That game kicks off at 3pm.