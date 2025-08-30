Livingston 1-2 Hearts: Alexandros Kyziridis snatches stoppage-time winner to move top of the table

Substitute Alexandros Kyziridis produced an assist and a stoppage-time winner as Hearts came from behind to win 2-1 at Livingston and climb to the top of the William Hill Premiership in front of a bumper travelling support.

The 6,300 Jambos fans who had made the short trip to West Lothian were silenced when Lewis Smith's 26th-minute strike beat Scotland goalkeeper Zander Clark all too easily.

But, as they had done in their previous two league matches, Derek McInnes's side fought back, with Claudio Braga equalising early in the second half before Greek winger Kyziridis curled home a stunning strike in the first minute of stoppage time.

Image: Lewis Smith opened the scoring for Livingston

Both sides made four changes to their starting line-ups after disappointing results the previous weekend.

Livi added Adam Montgomery, Smith, Robbie Muirhead and Tete Yengi, while Hearts drafted in Frankie Kent, Beni Baningime, Blair Spittal and Braga. The Jambos' new record signing, Brazilian midfielder Ageu, was named among the substitutes.

Hearts had an early scare when Clark went down requiring treatment after hurting himself making a clearance, but the goalkeeper was deemed able to continue just as 20-year-old Liam McFarlane was readying himself for a debut off the bench.

The visitors had the first notable opportunity when Braga got in behind the home defence and burst into the box, but the Portuguese striker pulled his shot wide of the far post from a tight angle just outside the six-yard box.

Just as Hearts looked to be cranking up the pressure, they fell behind after another goal in which off-form Scotland goalkeeper Clark failed to cover himself in glory.

Winger Smith cut in from the right, skinned Harry Milne and drove a left-footed shot from just inside the box beyond Clark, who was visibly frustrated at not doing enough to stop it squirming in at his left-hand post.

Image: Kyziridis curled in a late free-kick

Livingston had further chances to add to their lead through Yengi and Mo Sylla, and the anger from the huge away support was audible as Hearts went in trailing at half-time for the fourth game in succession.

Jambos boss McInnes, as he had done in each of those previous matches, turned to his bench for inspiration, with Kyziridis sent on in place of centre-back Craig Halkett as the formation switched from 3-5-2 to 4-4-2.

The change paid off immediately as the winger brought fresh energy to Hearts' attack and it was his cross from the right that was glanced home at the near post by Braga for the equaliser in the 47th minute.

Ageu, signed for a reported 2million Euros from Portuguese club Santa Clara, came on for his debut midway through the second half and looked lively.

It looked like Hearts were going to be frustrated, however, until they scored a stoppage-time winner for the second time in successive away games in the Premiership when Kyziridis curled home a delightful low finish from the edge of the box after Lawrence Shankland had squared it to the Greek.