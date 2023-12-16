Livingston 0-0 Kilmarnock: Bruce Anderson misses late penalty as Livingston held

Bottom side Livingston wasted the chance to pick up a much-needed cinch Premiership win against Kilmarnock after Bruce Anderson missed a late penalty.

The Lions struggled to penetrate in a hard-fought encounter and Anderson failed to capitalise from 12 yards in the 82nd minute after Stuart Findlay was penalised for handball.

The only consolation for Livingston was that the draw at least stopped the run of seven-straight Premiership defeats.

How Livingston ended their losing run

Kilmarnock looked dangerous for spells in both halves but struggled to create any clearcut openings.

Livingston boss Davie Martindale was desperate to see a reaction from his team and it nearly came after 30 seconds.

Joel Nouble - back in the team following an injury - skinned Findlay at the corner flag and crossed for James Penrice at the back post.

Penrice was not able to make any contact but the ball broke for Ayo Obileye and the defender's low drive was well saved by Will Dennis.

But Killie, helped by a strong tailwind, soon got to grips with the game.

Captain Kyle Vassell got on the end of a Liam Polworth free-kick but his diving header bounced past the post.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between Livingston and Kilmarnock

The striker then made space inside the box up against Obileye but his fierce drive was beaten away by Shamal George.

The visitors kept up the territorial pressure and defender Robbie Deas was next to test George but his tame header from a Dan Armstrong cross was comfortably held.

Kilmarnock started the second half strongly and had Livingston under pressure.

In a congested box, George spilled a Polworth corner and the ball fell to Vassell.

The striker struggled to find room for a shot and his effort rolled straight to George.

Armstrong was seeing much more of the ball on the right flank and was causing problems for the home team.

His cross was met by David Watson but the youngster glanced a header well over. Mikey Devlin and James Penrice were charged with trying to stop Armstrong but the playmaker continued to put menacing balls into the box.

Livingston survived and were then given a chance to break the deadlock from the penalty spot with eight minutes remaining.

Referee Willie Collum pointed to the spot after Findlay blocked Kurtis Guthrie's attempt at an overhead kick by his hands.

VAR confirmed that decision but Anderson hit the outside of Dennis' post.

Livingston continued to put the pressure on at the end but failed to find the elusive goal.

What the managers said...

Livingston boss David Martindale: "We get the opportunity from 12 yards and I'm disappointed. I spoke to wee Brucey and he's gutted.

"The wee guy lives and breathes scoring goals. You have to be disappointed he's not hit the target, if the keeper saves it you take your hat off.

"It really sums the game up. To be fair, wee Brucey missed his last penalty. Your number nine is on the park so crack on.

"When you're going through periods that we're going through at this point, it seems that everyone is going against you."

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes insisted Livingston defender Mikey Devlin should have seen red for a second-half challenge on Danny Armstrong.

He said: "It's a terrible tackle. I don't know why (referee) Willie (Collum) has not been asked to go to the screen.

"He (Armstrong) had to come off with the injury. It's a scissors tackle, something we are continually told is to go out the game.

"No one wants to see red cards but it's a terrible challenge. It's a nasty challenge and for me it should have been a red card.

"He was labouring after it, he was hurt. If you see the tackle again, you'll see why he was hurt.

"If Willie gives a red there, VAR isn't getting involved to say it's not a red. I think it is a red."

Livingston's next Scottish Premiership match is away to Aberdeen on Wednesday night. Kick-off 7.45pm.

Kilmarnock are at home to St Johnstone in their next game on December 23. Kick-off 3pm.