Livingston 0-2 Rangers: Phillipe Clement extends unbeaten run to seven games on busy day for VAR

Rangers extended their unbeaten start under manager Phillipe Clement to seven games with a 2-0 win over Livingston as VAR came in for criticism once again.

James Tavernier missed and scored a penalty either side of Cyrille Dessers' first-half goal as Rangers closed the gap on Celtic to five points ahead of their game against Aberdeen on Sunday afternoon, live on Sky Sports.

The VAR rightly ruled out Connor Goldson's goal after 14 minutes and awarded Rangers' second-half penalty for a handball by Mikey Devlin but failed to spot Ross McCausland's dive for the visitors' first spot-kick.

"It is a clear dive," said Sky Sports pundit Chris Sutton. "I don't understand how the VAR isn't talking to the ref. He should be cautioned. It was justice from Livingston's perspective."

Referee Steve McLean denied McCausland, the 20-year-old, his first Rangers goal at the close of the first half for a soft push by Abdallah Sima in the build-up. "I don't think it's a foul and the goal should stand. It's a brilliant finish," said Sky Sports pundit James McFadden.

Livingston's losing run now stretches to five games after another abject display. They are bottom of the Scottish Premiership below Ross County on goal difference.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rangers' early lead is denied as Cyriel Dessers is adjudged to be offside and interfering with the goalkeeper

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rangers captain James Tavernier puts his penalty wide after Rangers were awarded a penalty for a challenge on Ross McCausland

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Cyriel Dessers gives Rangers the lead after a brilliant solo run and assist from Tom Lawrence

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ross McCausland has a goal controversially denied on the stroke of half-time

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player James Tavernier makes no mistake this time as he converts the penalty after VAR awarded Rangers a penalty for handball

How Rangers beat Livingston

Image: James Tavernier celebrates after doubling Rangers' lead at Livingston

After enjoying a bright opening, the Ibrox side thought they had gone ahead in the 16th minute when Goldson had the ball in the net from close range.

Team news After four consecutive defeats left his side bottom of the table prior to the visit of the on-form Ibrox men, Livi boss David Martindale made five changes to the team that lost 1-0 to Dundee last Sunday. Goalkeeper Jack Hamilton, Miles Welch-Hayes, Jason Holt, Danny Lloyd and Stephen Kelly all dropped out to make way for Shamal George, Cristian Montano, Mo Sangare, Bruce Anderson and Luiyi de Lucas. Clement freshened up his Rangers team for the trip to West Lothian, making four alterations to the XI that started Thursday night's 2-1 win at home to Sparta Prague in the Europa League. Ben Davies, Todd Cantwell, Sam Lammers and Danilo dropped out to be replaced by Leon Balogun, Dessers, Tom Lawrence and Ross McCausland, who was handed his first Gers start.

However, the goal was ruled out following a VAR check after Dessers was deemed to have been offside and interfering with play as he darted in at the near post and tried to get a touch on Tavernier's inswinging free-kick. The wrong-footed Livi keeper Shamil George then pushed the ball out to Leon Balogun, who in turn nodded it into the path of fellow centre-back Goldson.

Rangers created a good opening with a rapid counter-attack three minutes later but McCausland shot over after bursting on to a Lawrence pass.

Image: Connor Goldson argues with referee Steven MacLean after a Ross McCausland effort is ruled out

The 20-year-old winger's pace caused more problems for the Lions midway through the first half when he won a penalty after being brought down by George as he ran on to a Tavernier pass.

Tavernier, however, sent his spot kick wide of the goalkeeper's left-hand post.

Rangers had been well on top and they made a deserved breakthrough in the 26th minute when a lovely pass from Tom Lawrence released Nigerian forward Dessers, who got away from Sean Kelly to slot the ball behind the advancing George.

McCausland thought he had scored his first senior goal for Rangers when he fired the ball high into the net just before half-time but the goal was disallowed for a foul by Sima.

Rangers continued to dominate after the break but - after struggling to create many clear chances - they had to wait until the 74th minute to put the game beyond their hosts.

Following a VAR check, it was deemed that the ball struck the arm of Devlin as the Livi captain challenged Rangers forwards Danilo and Sima in the air while trying to defend a cross from the left from Borna Barisic.

This time Tavernier made no mistake in tucking the ball to the right of the helpless George as Rangers continued their strong start to Clement's reign and left Livi at the foot of the table on goal difference from Ross County.

What was said about VAR?

On Rangers' first penalty, Sutton said: "It's a clear dive. I do not understand why the VAR official isn't talking to the referee. That should never have been a penalty. It was probably justice from Livingston's perspective."

On McCausland's disallowed goal, McFadden said: "I don't think it's a foul and I think the goal should stand. It's a brilliant finish."

Boyd added: "The referee comes to the wrong decision."

On Rangers' second penalty, McFadden said: "This is a penalty. I know you use your arm to jump. But that is too high for me from Mikey Devlin. He leaves his arm up there."

Dessers: This is just the start under Clement

Rangers striker Dessers told Sky Sports after the game: "When you come here you know it is never an easy game. But we got a good win and overall I look at this as a good period for us in the last weeks.

"Everybody can see that we got some good performances and some good results. This is only the start and we can only start growing from here and I am sure we will."

On his deflected strike, he said: "A goal is a goal for me. So I am really happy. We are happy with the end result."

On the officiating, he added: "I trust the referees. It is unlucky for Ross he deserves his first goal. He has been really good for us - we can see his quality. It will come very soon for him."

Livingston's next Scottish Premiership match is away to St Mirren on November 25. Kick-off 3pm.

Rangers face Aberdeen at Pittodrie on November 26, live on Sky Sports. Kick-off 12pm.