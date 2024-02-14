London City Lionesses 0-4 Arsenal Women: Cloe Lacasse double helps Gunners into Conti Cup semis

Holders Arsenal cruised into the last four of the Continental Tyres Cup on Wednesday evening after a 4-0 win over London City Lionesses.

Cloe Lacasse scored twice, with a Kim Little penalty sandwiched in between, before Alessia Russo rounded off the scoring in the second half.

The Gunners made light work of their Championship opposition in a game that was originally postponed due to a waterlogged pitch - and had seen London City head coach Carolina Morace sacked before the rescheduled fixture was confirmed.

Lacasse redirected Stina Blackstenius' header on target to open the scoring in the 39th minute, before the Sweden forward was clumsily hauled down inside the box by goalkeeper Grace Moloney.

The mistake gifted Little the chance from the penalty spot, an opportunity she rarely passes up, while a cooly-taken third was dispatched by Lacasse 12 minutes into the second period.

Russo, on as a substitute, scored with almost her first touch when guiding a header beneath Moloney moments after replacing Blackstenius, completing the four-goal success.

Image: Arsenal will face Aston Villa in the semis in March

Jonas Eidevall's side will face Aston Villa in the semi-finals on March 6.

Manchester City host Chelsea, last season's runners-up, the following day in the corresponding last-four tie - the final will be played at Molineux on March 31.

Arsenal are next in action on Saturday as they host Manchester United in a pivotal Women's Super League clash at Emirates Stadium, live on Sky Sports Main Event; kick-off 12.30pm.