Luton 2-1 Crystal Palace: Substitute Jacob Brown strikes late as Hatters secure first home Premier League win

Luton ended their wait for a first home Premier League victory of the season as substitute Jacob Brown struck an 83rd-minute winner to inflict a 2-1 defeat on Crystal Palace.

Following a goalless first half, Odsonne Edouard's finish was ruled out by VAR due to a handball - and Teden Mengi tucked the hosts in front moments later from an Alfie Doughty corner (72).

But Palace, who lost Eberechi Eze to injury in the second half, immediately responded through a sublime Michael Olise effort on his first start of the season (74).

Luton would not be denied their landmark success, however, as Chiedozie Ogbene's brilliant run and cross was converted by Brown to ensure Rob Edwards could finally taste top-flight success on home soil.

Match-winner Brown said afterwards: "It's a mad feeling to get my first goal and the main thing was getting that three points. It's such a good feeling and we've earned it.

Image: Jacob Brown's 83rd-minute strike won it for Luton

"There's been a few times where we've scored and conceded after. We knew we had to give it our all to hold on at the end and the feeling in the dressing room is going to be top now.

"As the season has gone on we've got better and better. We're all working hard each week and you could see the support from the fans in the last 12 minutes. That helped massively."

It was the Hatters' first win at Kenilworth Road in the top-flight since at 2-0 victory over Aston Villa in April 1992. The result means Luton move four points clear of the relegation zone but remain in 17th while Palace stay in 13th place.

Image: Jacob Brown celebrates after restoring Luton's lead

Player ratings Luton: Kaminski (8), Mengi (8), Lockyer (8), Osho (6), Bell (6), Mpanzu (6), Barkley (7), Doughty (7), Townsend (6), Ogbene (7), Morris (6).



Subs: Adebayo (6), Chong (6), Clark (6), Brown (7).



Crystal Palace: Johnstone (6), Ward (7), Andersen (6), Guehi (6), Mitchell (7), Doucoure (6), Lerma (6), Olise (8), Eze (7), Schlupp (6), Edouard (6).



Subs: Ayew (5), Mateta (6), Hughes (6), Ahamada (6).



Man of the match: Teden Mengi.

Luton get monkey off their back at the Kenny

Image: Rob Edwards beams and celebrates at full-time

Luton's last win against Palace was a 2-1 victory in the Championship back in September 2006. Carlos Edwards and Rowan Vine scored that day, but the Kenilworth Road faithful have new heroes to serenade on Saturday night with the monkey finally off their back in front of their home supporters.

Edwards' impassioned celebrations as he led his players on a lap of honour spoke volumes for a club that has gone through the mill in its recent history. Time will tell how significant this result will prove.

Team news Luton made two changes to the side that lost 1-0 at Man Utd with Marvelous Nakamba and Issa Kabore missing. Their places were taken by Pelly Mpanzu and Amari'i Bell.

Roy Hodgson was able to start both Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise for the first time this season. Olise replaced Jordan Ayew while Cheick Doucoure was back from the start in place of Will Hughes.

The Luton boss said: "I don't think it's a case of going out and having a party or going to a disco. We've got nine points. I'll be opening up my laptop to watch the Brentford game. It's nice the players can enjoy their weekend but it's a case of getting back to work quickly."

For so long, this was a turgid affair. It appeared to be meandering towards a stalemate after Eze was forced off just moments into the second period with an ankle injury.

The opening period had seen Palace dominate as Olise curled a shot wide inside 39 seconds before Thomas Kaminski made a superb double save to deny Eze and then - even better - Jeff Schlupp.

Image: Eberechi Eze and Gabriel Osho battle for the ball

Luton had little to show for their efforts with a long-range effort from Amari'i Bell after 29 minutes their only shot of any note before the break.

Roy Hodgson - on his first visit to Kenilworth Road - was forced into a double shuffle within the first seven minutes of the restart as Cheick Doucoure sustained a muscle injury to join Eze in being replaced.

It momentarily checked Palace's momentum, but when Olise's fine pass sent Edouard clear of the Luton defence, it appeared he had finally broken the tedium with his sixth goal of the season, at the second attempt following Kaminski's initial save.

Image: Teden Mengi celebrates scoring Luton's first goal

But VAR Rob Jones signalled to referee Jarred Gillett that Edouard had accidentally handled the ball back into his own path. The goal was chalked off, and five minutes later, Luton were in front.

So often last season in the Championship, set-pieces were their weapon and when Ross Barkley caused havoc from Doughty's corner, Mengi wriggled free from Jordan Ayew to plunge the ball beyond Sam Johnstone.

Kenilworth Road erupted, but those celebrations were short-lived as the lively Olise silenced the home fans in devastating fashion, taking Joel Ward's pass before cutting inside Bell and finding the far corner.

Image: Michael Olise is congratulated after equalising

It was a goal that deserved more than coming in defeat, but Luton were not done and it was Palace's tormentor Ogbene who made the goal that would win it. His cross from the right pitched awkwardly inside the box but should nevertheless have been a simple mop-up job for Joachim Andersen.

Instead, the defender allowed the ball to run across him and there darting between him and the goalkeeper was Brown, lunging in to prod Luton back in front.

Andersen had the chance to make amends when he shot low towards Kaminski's near post, the keeper turning it behind well with a strong right foot, before Jefferson Lerma hit a post in stoppage time as Luton held on and breathed life into their survival hopes.

Edwards: I feel drained

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rob Edwards was very proud in what he felt was a deserved win over Crystal Palace and said his players always respond well to challenges.

Luton boss Rob Edwards:

"It feels really good. I feel drained now. It's the longest game I've ever been a part of which didn't go to extra-time. I'm pleased for everyone connected to the club. It's been coming as we've had some close games. We challenged the players this week and I'm really proud of them as they stepped up."

"If we're going to win games in this league, Thomas [Kaminski] is going to have to make some saves. He's in really good form and he made some important saves. The crowd recognise that by singing his name. He can feel the support and we rode our luck a little bit when they're quite direct at the end. It was the land of the giants so we tried to find the balance in our defending.

"They hit the woodwork, there were some really good blocks and we found a way to get over the line."

Hodgson: Post and 'keeper kept us out

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Roy Hodgson congratulated Luton on earning their first win in the Premier League and says the worst part of their 2-1 loss was the injuries to Eberechi Eze and Cheick Doucoure.

Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson:

"We conceded from a cross at a bad time as we were playing well and were looking at scoring the winner. Congratulations to Luton for holding on and producing a spirited performance. I thought both teams put a lot into the game and it was an exciting game all the way through. We didn't use the ball that badly and we created chances. It was the post and the goalkeeper that kept us out."

On the Kenilworth Road atmosphere, he said: "I wasn't surprised or affected by it. It was what I expected from a loyal set of supporters given what they've gone through over the past 25 years since the glory days of David Pleat.

"To be forcibly relegated and then be playing in the Premier League within 10 years is a pretty incredible achievement."

Analysis: Luton acclimatising to step-up in class

Image: 50% of Luton’s Premier League goals this season have come from set piece situations (6/12, including penalties), the second highest ratio in the division after Arsenal (54% before their game against Brentford)

Sky Sports' Ben Grounds at Kenilworth Road:

"This one was not billed as the deluxe, five-star fixture of the weekend, but for fans of Luton Town, this felt like a crucial moment in their season.

"They had moved out of the relegation by default during the international break. Everton's 10-point deduction had given the newly-promoted clubs renewed optimism, but on Saturday it was Luton who grasped the opportunity.

"Rob Edwards' side had suffered five Premier League defeats by a single goal this season, the joint most of any side, but here they were on the right end of game that was decided by fine margins.

Image: Tom Lockyer was imperious for the Hatters

"Luton have spent approximately £32m on players since the summer 1992 so it wasn't a big surprise that Edwards' men became only the second team in Premier League history to lose their opening four games of a debut season after Swindon in 1993/94.

"But having impressed at times in defeat this term, supporters will feel their players are finally acclimatising to the step up in class."

How big a loss will Eze and Doucoure be for Palace?

Image: Eberechi Eze was forced off through injury

Crystal Palace defender Joel Ward:

"Obviously it's disappointing. In the first half we weren't up to the level we can be. We gave ourselves an uphill battle. We did enough in the end to come away with at least a point.

"As players we know when you can eliminate chances and be better. We got ourselves back into the game through a wonder strike from Michael Olise but we didn't hold onto it. We created chances at the end but it was too late.

"In the Premier League you always come up against this sort of run. Only those in the top, top teams don't go through this often. But we know the quality we possess and we'll keep working hard to try to make that right.

"Michael Olise is a huge player for us. You could see that today. He's an exceptional talent. Hopefully it's not too serious injuries for Eberechi Eze and Cheick Doucoure."

Player of the match - Teden Mengi

Image: 50% of Luton’s Premier League goals this season have come from set piece situations (6/12, including penalties), the second highest ratio in the division after Arsenal (54% before their game against Brentford)

Edwards was impressed by Mengi's display. With each passing performance, it appears as though Manchester United may have made a mistake in selling the 21-year-old for an undisclosed fee over the summer.

"I thought he was immense today. He was really good. He's quick, he's strong and can play. He's really proving an excellent acquisition at the moment. The recruitment team deserve a lot of credit for that."

FPL stats: Luton 2-1 Crystal Palace Goals Mengi, Brown, Olise Assists Morris, Ogbene, Ward Bonus points Olise (3), Brown (2), Mengi (1)

Palace's poor form - Opta stats

Image: Michael Olise celebrates his stunning equaliser

Crystal Palace have lost four of their last five Premier League games (W1), as many as they had in their previous 18 since Roy Hodgson's return to the club (W8 D6 L4).

Making his first Premier League start of the season, Crystal Palace's Michael Olise scored his first league goal since January against Manchester United.

Jacob Brown's winner for Luton came just three minutes and 59 seconds after he came off the bench, with four of the Hatters' 12 Premier League goals this season coming via substitutes.

Crystal Palace have had over 60 per cent possession in each of their last two Premier League games, but have gone on to lose them both (67 per cent v Everton, 61 per cent v Luton).

Luton travel to Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday December 3; kick-off 3pm.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace travel to West Ham on Sunday December 3, live on Sky Sports; kick-off 2pm.