Luton Town vs Huddersfield Town. Sky Bet Championship Play-Offs Semi-Final.

Kenilworth RoadAttendance10,005.

Luton Town 1

  • S Bradley (30th minute)

Huddersfield Town 1

  • D Sinani (12th minute)

Luton Town 1-1 Huddersfield: Captain Sonny Bradley's leveller earns Hatters draw in Championship play-off first leg

Report and free match highlights from the Sky Bet Championship play-off semi-final first leg clash between Luton Town and Huddersfield at Kenilworth Road

Friday 13 May 2022 22:03, UK

Highlights of the Championship play-off semi-final first leg between Luton and Huddersfield.

Captain Sonny Bradley's equaliser set up a winner-takes-all showdown on Monday as he earned Luton a 1-1 draw with Huddersfield in the Championship play-off semi-final first leg.

Having started the better on home soil, the Hatters were dealt a 12th-minute blow when Daniel Sinani's smart finish beat Matt Ingram at his near post.

Image: Sonny Bradley scored Luton's equaliser

But in a game with two sides so potent from set-pieces it was no surprise when Luton levelled from a free-kick, curled into the area by Harry Cornick and dispatched emphatically from close range by the skipper.

Both sides could have had first-half penalties and Rob Jones' decision to overlook a clear trip on Cameron Jerome just before the break highlighted their improvement since their equaliser.

After half-time they failed to retain that momentum as Huddersfield began to wrestle back control. The Terriers continued to look the more potent throughout the half but could not find a way to trouble Ingram, setting up an all-or-nothing second leg in Monday night's return fixture in West Yorkshire, live on Sky Sports.

What's next?

These two sides meet again at the John Smith's Stadium on Monday night, live on Sky Sports Football from 7pm; kick-off 7.45pm. The winner will go on to meet one of Sheffield United or Nottingham Forest at Wembley in the play-off final on May 29.

