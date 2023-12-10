Luton 1-2 Man City: Bernardo Silva and Jack Grealish turn game round for champions who win without Erling Haaland

Manchester City showed their champions' mettle as they came from behind to beat Luton 2-1 – and register their first Premier League win in a month.

The treble winners came to Kenilworth Road on a run of four league games without a win and were without striker Erling Haaland due to a bone injury - and Luton then threatened to pull off the shock of all top-flight shocks when Elijah Adebayo headed home on the stroke of half-time.

But City, who missed 10 first-half chances without top scorer Haaland, found their clinical edge after half-time as Bernardo Silva and Jack Grealish struck twice in three second-half minutes to turn the game on its head.

And City held on to move themselves within four points of Premier League leaders Liverpool, after their title hopes took a minor dent in recent weeks.

How City stopped the rot

Man City tried to show their attacking intent without Haaland straight from the off as Phil Foden was released by Bernardo in the opening minutes, but Thomas Kaminski was equal to the strike, before the Portuguese put the rebound wide.

City continued their progress forward with Rodri and Foden both stinging Kaminski's fingers from the edge of the box, before Julian Alvarez put a close-range chance wide after being found by Grealish in the box.

Team news Erling Haaland was out with a bone stress reaction so Jack Grealish started in his place in the front three, with Jeremy Doku still out. Rodri returned after suspension to replace John Stones, while Mateo Kovacic came in for Manuel Akanji.

Luton welcomed back Tom Locker and Marvelous Nakamba into the team, with Gabriel Osho and Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu making way. Issa Kabore couldn't play against his parent club so Ryan Giles came into the team.

Luton grew as the first half went on as Andros Townsend shot from the edge of the box - but the hosts' opener came at the stroke of half-time.

Ross Barkley budged Bernardo off the ball and fed Alfie Doughty down the right. The Luton full-back teed up Townsend for a cross, which Adebayo nodded home at the far post.

Image: Elijah Adebayo celebrates after giving Luton Town a first-half lead against Manchester City

After City manager Pep Guardiola was seen remonstrating with the officials at the half-time whistle, City patiently waited for their way back in the game.

It nearly came via Ruben Dias, who was denied at point-blank range by a superb stop by Kaminski, who tipped the ball onto the bar.

But City's equaliser eventually came as Rodri burst into the box but was denied by a sliding challenge - the loose ball fell to Bernardo who curled home into the far corner.

Three minutes later, the game was turned on its head. Alvarez won the ball high up the pitch and as Luton cried handball against the Argentine, he charged down the right and crossed into the box.

Image: Jack Grealish celebrates after giving Manchester City a second-half lead at Luton

Tedem Mengi dallied at the far post and that allowed Grealish to score with ease.

Luton tried to hit back immediately when Barkley turned on the edge of the area and fired just wide. And after Luton forward Jacob Brown avoided a red card for a high challenge on Foden, City saw out the game with ease and master management. That's what champions do.

Luton travel to Bournemouth on Saturday December 16. Kick-off 3pm.

Manchester City have secured top spot in Group G of the Champions League ahead of their trip to Crvena Zvezda on Wednesday December 13. Kick-off 4.45pm.

City then host Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday December 16. Kick-off 3pm.