FT: Spurs go top of the table! And they can enjoy that sight until tomorrow afternoon, when Arsenal and Man City will meet at the Emirates and try to dislodge them. It got a whole lot harder for Spurs when Bissouma was sent off for a foolish second-yellow card worthy dive. At that point it looked like Spurs might regret the string of big chances they missed in the first half. But some Maddison magic in the box set up Van de Ven and his first goal for Spurs has earned them maximum points against a largely toothless Luton.