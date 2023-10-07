Luton 0-1 Tottenham: Micky van de Ven scores winner as 10-player Spurs move top of Premier League table

Ange Postecoglou continued his scintillating start as Tottenham manager as Micky van de Ven's instinctive finish secured a narrow 1-0 win over Luton at Kenilworth Road.

Yves Bissouma was sent off in the first half following two bookable offences, the second of which was an appalling dive not missed by referee John Brooks, but Spurs held on - and have now collected six wins and two draws from eight league games under Postecoglou.

Victory against Everton last month broke Luton's winless run, but they were beaten 2-1 by Burnley on Tuesday, and they are lingering just above the relegation zone having now won only one of their eight Premier League matches, during which time they have scored just six goals.

The win for Spurs sends them to the top of the table at least until Sunday's game between Manchester City and Arsenal.

More to follow…

Player ratings Luton: Kaminski (7), Andersen (6), Lockyer (6), Burke (7), Doughty (6), Mpanzu (6), Nakamba (6), Brown (5), Ogbene (7), Adebayo (5), Morris (6).



Subs: Barkley (n/a), Berry (6), Woodrow (6), Chong (6), Mengi (6).



Tottenham: Vicario (6), Udogie (7), Porro (7), Van de Ven (7), Romero (7), Bissouma (4), Sarr (7), Maddison (8), Kulusevski (6), Richarlison (5), Son (6).



Subs: Skipp (n/a), Hojbjerg (7), Royal (n/a), Davies (n/a), Veliz (n/a).



Man of the match: James Maddison.

What's next?

Tottenham return to action after the international break with a Premier League match against Fulham at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Monday October 23, live on Sky Sports Premier League from 7pm; kick-off 8pm.

Luton are facing a league trip to Nottingham Forest on Saturday October 21; kick-off 3pm.