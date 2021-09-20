Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Luxembourg Women vs England Women. Women's World Cup Qualifying Group D.

Stade de Luxembourg.

Luxembourg Women 0

    England Women 0

      Latest Women's World Cup Qualifying Odds

      Luxembourg Women vs England Women preview, team news, kick-off time

      Manager Sarina Wiegman has confirmed Steph Houghton faces a spell on the sidelines; follow live updates on Sky Sports digital platforms on Tuesday; kick-off 7.15pm

      Monday 20 September 2021 11:08, UK

      Fran Kirby is in contention to play for England Women against Luxembourg on Tuesday
      Image: Fran Kirby is in contention to play for England Women against Luxembourg on Tuesday

      Chelsea's Fran Kirby is in contention to play for England Women in their World Cup qualifier in Luxembourg on Tuesday night, but manager Sarina Wiegman has confirmed Steph Houghton faces a spell on the sidelines.

      Houghton was due to retain her captaincy of the Lionesses following Wiegman's appointment but was injured in the last training session ahead of Friday's 8-0 win over North Macedonia.

      She returned to Manchester City to be assessed and Wiegman admits she is unsure how long the defender will be out.

      "I don't know yet," she replied when asked how long Houghton could be missing.

      Action from England Women vs North Macedonia
      Image: England beat North Macedonia 8-0 at St Mary's last week

      "It is serious enough that she can't be here and she will recover at her club. She got injured, which was very disappointing for her but also for the team.

      Trending

      "She's had a pretty tough time in the spring when she was injured and it was hard for her to make the Olympics, then the Olympics were disappointing for the Great Britain team and now she really wanted to come back, play and have fun."

      Kirby was not fit enough for the bench at St Mary's on Friday but Wiegman confirmed the Chelsea forward will be available in Luxembourg.

      Also See:

      Sarina Wiegman is preparing to take charge of her first England Women&#39;s games with the World Cup qualifiers against North Macedonia and Luxembourg
      Image: Sarina Wiegman's England finish the international week in Luxembourg

      With Houghton missing on Friday, Arsenal's Leah Williamson captained England for the first time and was praised for her leadership qualities.

      Wiegman confirmed Williamson will wear the armband again on Tuesday - but that she is still yet to decide who will captain her team in the long term.

      "It was always the plan to have the same captain for both games after Steph dropped out. That was always the plan but it is not all set in stone."

      How to follow

      Follow Luxembourg Women vs England Women via the Sky Sports app and digital platforms with our live match blog providing build-up and coverage from 6pm; kick-off at 7pm.

          England Women's World Cup 2023 qualifying campaign

          October 23: England Women vs Northern Ireland Women

          October 26: Latvia Women vs England Women

          November 27: England Women vs Austria Women

          November 30: England Women vs Latvia Women

          April 8, 2022: North Macedonia Women vs England Women

          April 12: Northern Ireland Women vs England Women

          Win £250,000 with Super 6!

          Win £250,000 with Super 6!

          Another Saturday, another chance to win £250,000 with Super 6. Play for free, entries by 3pm.

          Around Sky

          Get Sky Sports

          GolfPass on Sky Q