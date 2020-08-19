Lyon 0-3 Bayern Munich: Serge Gnabry double helps set up Paris Saint-Germain Champions League final

A first-half double from Serge Gnabry helped put Bayern Munich into their first Champions League final since 2013 with a 3-0 win against Lyon.

Moments after Karl Toko Ekambi had hit the post for underdogs Lyon, Gnabry unleashed a thunderbolt of an effort past a stranded Anthony Lopes from 20 yards to open the scoring 17 minutes in.

That turned the tide following the French side's bright start, with Bayern suddenly in full control, and a second followed 12 minutes before the break when Robert Lewandowski's slid effort was turned into Gnabry's path by Lopes for the German to net a simple finish.

Player ratings Lyon: Lopes (7), Denayer (6), Marcelo (5), Marcal (5), Dubois (6), Caqueret (6), Guimaraes (5), Aouar (7), Cornet (6), Ekambi (5), Depay (6).



Subs: Mendes (6), Dembele (6), Reine-Adelaide (5), Tete (6), Cherki (6),



Bayern Munich: Neuer (7), Kimmich (7), Boateng (7), Alaba (6), Davies (7), Goretzka (8), Thiago (7), Gnabry (9), Muller (7), Perisic (6), Lewandowski (6).



Subs: Sule (6), Coman (6), Coutinho (7), Tolisso, Pavard (n/a).



Man of the match: Serge Gnabry.

After half-time Toko Ekambi should have halved the deficit but fired straight at Manuel Neuer when one on one, before Lewandowski's towering header from a free-kick (88) - his 55th goal of the season - proved the cherry on the cake as Bayern set up a Champions League final date with PSG.

How Bayern avoided another Lyon scalp

Bayern came into Wednesday's semi-final favourites to win both the game and tournament itself, but it could have been a very different night for Hansi Flick's side had Memphis Depay not fired wide on the break early on after rounding Neuer.

The German side were controlling possession but in danger of a repeat performance served up by Manchester City on Saturday night, with Lyon routinely catching them out on the break in the opening quarter of an hour, and only the width of a post stopped them falling behind when Ekambi cut inside Alphonso Davies before rattling the woodwork from close-range.

Team news Both teams were unchanged after their convincing performances in their respective quarter-finals, although Benjamin Pavard returned from injury to make the bench for Bayern Munich.

Perhaps that served as a wake-up call. Within moments, Joshua Kimmich's floated ball to Gnabry was brought inside by the winger, before he fired an unstoppable shot past Lopes with space opening up.

From that point, Bayern never really looked back. Gnabry and Lewandowski both wasted presentable chances before the pair combined for the second goal. Ivan Perisic's cross was scuffed goalwards by Lewandowski, and from Lopes' save Gnabry stabbed home to double his tally for the night and give Bayern one foot in the final.

Lyon regrouped at the break, though, and showed they were not done when Houssem Aouar picked out Ekambi on the right of the box with a perfect pass, but the forward was denied by an onrushing Neuer as another fine chance passed the French side by.

With 10 minutes to go, substitute Philippe Coutinho looked to have put the game beyond doubt when he touched in Thomas Muller's threaded pass, only to be denied by an offside flag.

But Lyon's task would become impossible with barely 90 seconds remaining, as Lewandowski rose easily above Marcal to nod in Kimmich's free-kick as Bayern secured another comprehensive victory - and their 10th in a row in this season's Champions League - to reach the final.

Man of the match - Serge Gnabry

The West Brom statistic will be brought up until the cows come home but Gnabry has always had the talent, just not always the attitude.

This season has been the pinnacle of the 25-year-old's career so far and this game among the best.

The quality of his first strike was the spark Bayern needed to extinguish Lyon's bright start, and his second showed the anticipation which has earned him 23 goals this season.

Opta facts

Bayern Munich will play in the final of the European Cup/Champions League for the 11th time in the club's history (equalling AC Milan's record), with only Real Madrid (16) having participated in more.

Lyon have been eliminated in both of their Champions League semi-final ties, with both coming against Bayern Munich - they have failed to score a single goal across the three games, while conceding seven in return (previously 0-4 on aggregate in 2009-10).

Bayern Munich have now won 10 consecutive games in the Champions League, equalling the longest winning streak by a team in the competition's history (achieved by Real Madrid in 2015 and Bayern themselves in 2013).

Bayern Munich have scored 42 goals in the Champions League this season - only Barcelona in 1999-2000 have netted more in a single campaign in the competition (45).

Lyon's Rayan Cherki become the youngest player to appear in the knockout stages of the Champions League, aged just 17 years and two days.

