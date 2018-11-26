Lyon vs Manchester City preview: Champions League qualification up for grabs for City

Manchester City can secure their place in the Champions League knockout phase with a point in Lyon on Tuesday.

City sit top and in command of Group F, six points clear of third-placed Hoffenheim with nine points from four games.

The Premier League leaders lost to the Ligue 1 side in the reverse fixture on Matchday 1 - their only defeat this season - but can qualify with a game to spare if they avoid defeat at the Groupama Stadium.

Team news

Bernardo Silva, Ilkay Gundogan and Gabriel Jesus have not travelled to Lyon with the 19-man City squad.

0:33 Pep Guardiola has compared the Premier League title race to the battle to be tennis' No 1, saying Man City cannot afford to drop points. Pep Guardiola has compared the Premier League title race to the battle to be tennis' No 1, saying Man City cannot afford to drop points.

"Bernardo Silva is in the last step before being fit," said manager Pep Guardiola.

"Gabriel Jesus had had a muscular problem in training but isn't ready. Ilkay Gundogan had a problem in his feet.

"I prefer to have all the squad to choose but it is what it is. We have to adapt with the guys that are here and will try to do a good job and the others who aren't here will do their best to recover."

Kevin De Bruyne, Benjamin Mendy and Claudio Bravo all remain sidelined through injury.

Nabil Fekir is expected to return for Lyon after being substituted at half-time in Saturday's 1-0 victory over Saint-Etienne.

Nabil Fekir scored in Lyon's victory at the Etihad in September

Opta stats

Lyon won their only previous meeting with Man City, picking up a 2-1 victory in Manchester on matchday one

This will be just Man City's third away European game in France - they drew 2-2 with PSG in April 2016, before losing 1-3 against Monaco in March 2017 (both Champions League)

Lyon have only lost one of their 10 home European games against English sides (W3 D6), with that defeat coming against Arsenal in February 2001 (0-1)

Lyon's last three Champions League home games have all finished as draws - the French side came from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Shakhtar in October, before letting a 2-0 lead slip themselves against Hoffenheim last time out

Lyon are unbeaten in their four group stage games so far this season (W1 D3) - the last time they remained unbeaten in their first five was in 2008-09

Manchester City are the highest scorers in this season's Champions League, netting 12 goals in their four games so far

2:47 Highlights from Manchester City's 4-0 win at West Ham in the Premier League. Highlights from Manchester City's 4-0 win at West Ham in the Premier League.

Man City have won both of their away Champions League games so far - only once have they won all three on the road in a single group stage (2013-14)

If Lyon win, it will be the first time Man City manager Pep Guardiola has been beaten twice by the same club in the same Champions League group stage

Manchester City's David Silva has scored in each of his last three Champions League games. Indeed, his three goals in this season's competition is already his best return in a single Champions League campaign

David Silva has scored in each of his last three Champions League appearances for Man City - the only player to score in four consecutively for the club in the competition is Raheem Sterling (September-November 2017).

Charlie's predictions

The reverse fixture when Lyon won in Manchester was a big wake-up call for City and the players have really responded since then. So maybe that did them a big favour as they faced the wrath of the manager after that one.

At home, Lyon will have to try and force the issue a little bit and that'll help City no end, so I expect them to do what they do best and score a load of goals. So they should do just that and make sure they qualify for the last 16.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-4 (28/1 with Sky Bet)