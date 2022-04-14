Lyon 0-3 West Ham (1-4 on aggregate): Hammers coast into Europa League semi-finals

West Ham swept into the Europa League semi-finals after beating Lyon 3-0 in their quarter-final second leg, winning 4-1 on aggregate to set up a tie with Eintracht Frankfurt, who beat Barcelona.

The Hammers had to ride the wave of early pressure from Lyon - pumped up by a raucous home crowd - but once David Moyes' side found the net, they never looked back.

All the goals came in an 11-minute period either side of the break. An unmarked Craig Dawson (38) nodded West Ham ahead, sending Pablo Fornals' corner through a slither of space at the near post.

Six minutes later and West Ham captain Declan Rice (44) added the second. Ben Johnson's left-wing cross was cleared into his path, with the midfielder having plenty of time to control the ball before striking from the top of the area. It took a deflection on the way through, but Lyon's defence was found wanting again.

Three minutes after the break, West Ham added their third and secured their place in the Europa League's final four. A sensational pass from Fornals sent Jarrod Bowen through, with few defenders near him again. It was then a fine finish past Julian Pollersbeck as his exceptional season for the Hammers continues.

Team news Brazilian Lucas Paqueta was named on the Lyon bench despite UEFA confirming he was out due to a positive Covid-19 test. However, he tested negative in the afternoon and was subsequently been included.

Issa Diop was drafted into West Ham's back four. He replaced the injured Kurt Zouma at centre-half, while Ben Johnson came in at left-back for the suspended Aaron Cresswell.

Vladimir Coufal was also in at right-back for Ryan Fredericks, while Manuel Lanzini took the place of Said Benrahma up front.

West Ham were under pressure in the first leg after Aaron Cresswell's red card late in the first half, and they faced a similar spell in the opening half an hour in France.

The Lyon fans had created an atmosphere to rival those of the best European nights ahead of kick-off, and it worked as Karl Toko Ekambi hit the post inside five minutes, with Malo Gusto having the run of the right flank.

In the 27th minute, the pair combined as Gusto's cross evaded Moussa Dembele in the middle before bouncing off an unwitting Toko Ekambi in the middle. However, his inadvertent effort was saved by a leaping Alphonse Areloa.

Just before, Michail Antonio picked out the run of Bowen down the right of the area after some superb solo work. However, Bowen's outstretched touch could only fire the ball wide of the target in the pick of West Ham's early openings.

But the visitors soon took the game away from Lyon with their quick-fire goals. The hosts' evening was summed up late on as Bradley Barcola lashed an effort well wide of the target after a succession of corners. Soon after, a weak effort from Tete saw the ball lash into the side of the net, as Lyon looked to force the issue.

West Ham have now ended a fun of five successive defeats away from home in all competitions, winning for the first time on the road since beating Kidderminster Harriers in the FA Cup in early February.

They have also reached their first European semi-final since 1976, the same year they also faced Eintracht Frankfurt in the final four. The Bundesliga side also beat Barcelona 3-2 at the Nou Camp, winning 4-3 on aggregate.

What's next for West Ham and Lyon?

West Ham return to Premier League action on Sunday as they are visited by relegation-threatened Burnley at the London Stadium; kick-off at 2.15pm. David Moyes' side will be hoping to get their push for European qualification back on track after defeat at Brentford last weekend.

Lyon, who are languishing in 10th in Ligue 1 after a 1-1 draw at Strausbourg over the weekend, host relegation strugglers Bordeaux on Sunday; kick-off at 4.05pm. The French side then face a trip to fellow mid-table side Brest on the following Wednesday; kick-off at 8pm.