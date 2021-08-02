Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

      Malmo vs Rangers preview, team news, kick-off time for Champions League third round qualifier

      Leon Balogun, Glen Kamara and Kemar Roofe suspended for the trip to Sweden; Scottish Premiership champions Ranger and Malmo meet in Champions League qualifier first leg in Sweden; follow in Sky Sports' dedicated live blog; kick-off 6pm

      Monday 2 August 2021 19:24, UK

      Leon Balogun is one of three player suspended for Rangers
      Image: Leon Balogun is one of three player suspended for Rangers

      Rangers will be without three suspended players as they face Malmo in the first leg of the Champions League third round qualifiers in Sweden.

      Team news

      Rangers will be without three suspended players for their Champions League qualifier against Malmo.

      Leon Balogun, Glen Kamara and Kemar Roofe are all serving European bans and will miss the first leg of the third qualifying round in Sweden.

      Allan McGregor will start in goal after being rested for Rangers' opening cinch Premiership victory over Livingston.

      1:01
      Rangers manager Steven Gerrard says qualifying for the Champions League group stage has been a target since the day he arrived at the club but insists his players cannot afford to underestimate a dangerous Malmo side

      Alfredo Morelos is expected to miss out following his quarantine spell while Jermain Defoe is not in Rangers' European squad.

      Ryan Jack is still to return to the first-team fold following calf surgery, while Niko Katic is not in the European squad as he eases his way back from a knee injury.

      Swedish champions Malmo sit second in the league after 13 games, one point behind Djurgarden.

      Their squad includes Denmark midfielder Anders Christiansen, who has scored in three-consecutive matches, and Croatia forward Antonio Colak, who has scored seven goals in as many matches.

      How to follow

      Sky Sports' dedicated live blog will be up-and-running from 5pm on Tuesday evening on SkySports.com and the Sky Sports App, ahead of the 6pm kick-off.

      Champions League dates

      Qualifying
      August 3/4 & 10 2021: Third qualifying round
      August 17/18 & 24/25 2021: Play-offs

      Group stage
      September 14/15 2021: Matchday 1
      September 28/29 2021: Matchday 2
      October 19/20 2021: Matchday 3
      November 2/3 2021: Matchday 4
      November 23/24 2021: Matchday 5
      December 7/8 2021: Matchday 6

      Knockout phase
      February 15/16/22/23 & March 8/9/15/16 2022: Round of 16
      April 5/6 & 12/13 2022: Quarter-finals
      April 26/27 & 3/4 2022: Semi-finals
      May 28 2022: Final

