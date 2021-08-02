Malmo vs Rangers preview, team news, kick-off time for Champions League third round qualifier

Rangers will be without three suspended players as they face Malmo in the first leg of the Champions League third round qualifiers in Sweden.
- Rangers could face Olympiakos or Ludogorets in CL playoff
- Champions League results | Fixtures
- Rangers beat Livi to make perfect start
- Get Sky Sports | Scottish Premiership live on Sky
Team news
Rangers will be without three suspended players for their Champions League qualifier against Malmo.
Leon Balogun, Glen Kamara and Kemar Roofe are all serving European bans and will miss the first leg of the third qualifying round in Sweden.
Allan McGregor will start in goal after being rested for Rangers' opening cinch Premiership victory over Livingston.
Alfredo Morelos is expected to miss out following his quarantine spell while Jermain Defoe is not in Rangers' European squad.
Trending
- Spurs to fine Kane for not returning to training
- Chelsea warned Lukaku will cost over 100m euros
- Papers: Man Utd have long-term plans for Kane
- Pereira hits back at Ismael; wants to leave WBA
- Spurs 'disappointed' as Kane doesn't return to training
- Grealish returns to Villa training after Man City's £100m bid
- Erasmus to face misconduct hearing for criticising officials
- Peaty: Money does not buy happiness
- Tommy Fury and Dubois join Jake Paul undercard
- Watch Invincibles vs Fire LIVE!
Ryan Jack is still to return to the first-team fold following calf surgery, while Niko Katic is not in the European squad as he eases his way back from a knee injury.
Swedish champions Malmo sit second in the league after 13 games, one point behind Djurgarden.
Their squad includes Denmark midfielder Anders Christiansen, who has scored in three-consecutive matches, and Croatia forward Antonio Colak, who has scored seven goals in as many matches.
How to follow
Sky Sports' dedicated live blog will be up-and-running from 5pm on Tuesday evening on SkySports.com and the Sky Sports App, ahead of the 6pm kick-off.
Champions League dates
Qualifying
August 3/4 & 10 2021: Third qualifying round
August 17/18 & 24/25 2021: Play-offs
Group stage
September 14/15 2021: Matchday 1
September 28/29 2021: Matchday 2
October 19/20 2021: Matchday 3
November 2/3 2021: Matchday 4
November 23/24 2021: Matchday 5
December 7/8 2021: Matchday 6
Knockout phase
February 15/16/22/23 & March 8/9/15/16 2022: Round of 16
April 5/6 & 12/13 2022: Quarter-finals
April 26/27 & 3/4 2022: Semi-finals
May 28 2022: Final