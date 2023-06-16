Malta 0-4 England: Trent Alexander-Arnold stunner helps maintain perfect start to Euro 2024 Qualifying

Trent Alexander-Arnold scored a stunning goal and set up another as England continued their winning start to Euro 2024 Qualifying with a 4-0 thrashing of Group C minnows Malta.

Alexander-Arnold, pushed into midfield by Gareth Southgate and wearing the No 10 shirt, produced a player-of-the-match performance, firing home the second goal in stunning style (28).

Earlier, his superb pass over the top of the Malta defence had released Bukayo Saka, whose cross was directed into his own net by defender Ferdinando Apap for the opener (8).

Harry Kane, England's all-time leading scorer having surpassed Wayne Rooney's record in March, scored the third goal, his 56th for the Three Lions, from the spot (31), with substitute Callum Wilson converting another penalty for the fourth (83).

The victory makes it three out of three for England in Euro 2024 Qualifying after they beat Italy and Ukraine in March, keeping them top of Group C, and also featured a debut for Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze from the bench.

Player ratings England: Pickford (n/a or 6), Trippier (6), Guehi (7), Maguire (7), Shaw (6), Alexander-Arnold (8), Henderson (7), Rice (7), Saka (7), Kane (7), Maddison (7).



Subs:Foden (7), Rashford (7), Mings (6), Wilson (7), Eze (7).



Malta: Bonello (6), Apap (5), Borg (6), Z Muscat (6), Mbong (5), Kristensen (6), Guillaumier (5), Teuma (6), Attard (5), Nwoko (5), Jones (6).



Subs: Yannick (5), Satariano (5), N Muscat (6), Degabriele (5), Corbalan (n/a).



Player of the match: Trent Alexander-Arnold

How Trent excelled in England victory

Alexander-Arnold's inclusion in midfield, having impressed there for Liverpool in the final months of the season, was the main talking point ahead of kick-off and his quality shone from the start.

England team news Gareth Southgate deployed Trent Alexander-Arnold in midfield, with Kieran Trippier at right-back. Marc Guehi partnered Harry Maguire at centre-back and James Maddison got the nod in the front three.

For the opener, he controlled a short pass from Kieran Trippier, then fizzed a wonderful ball into the path of Saka, whose cross was diverted into the net by Apap under pressure from Kane.

England's superiority was already clear at that point and they continued to dominate possession and territory, but it took a moment of brilliance from Alexander-Arnold to double their lead.

Image: Ferdinando Apap scored an own goal to give England an early lead against Malta

The ball came to him after a smart turn from James Maddison, who was selected to start on the left flank. From around 25 yards out, the Liverpool star then curled a sensational finish across goalkeeper Henry Bonello and into the top corner.

The third goal arrived almost immediately, when Kane was brought down by Malta's Matthew Guillaumier, before sending the resulting penalty straight down the middle to extend his England scoring streak to five consecutive games.

Alexander-Arnold, playing in midfield for England for the first time since an unsuccessful experiment against Andorra in 2021, continued to orchestrate proceedings in the second period.

Kane spurned a chance to add his second goal of the night in an uneventful second half, his attempted chip over the goalkeeper drifting wide, but England did eventually get the fourth.

It came following a VAR check, with Malta's Steve Borg harshly penalised for handling Wilson's attempted cross, allowing the Newcastle striker to capitalise from the spot to score his second England goal.

Image: Callum Wilson added England's fourth from the penalty spot

Eze had a chance to get in on the act on his debut, but his low shot was blocked. Malta, meanwhile, the side ranked 171st in the world by FIFA, were unable to even muster a shot, making it a quiet night for Southgate's defence.

England will play North Macedonia at Old Trafford on Monday June 19. Kick-off 7.45pm.

Malta face Ukraine in their next Group C match at the Stadion Antona Malatinskeho in Slovakia on Monday. Kick-off 5pm.

Germany are hosting the tournament, which is scheduled to take place from June 14 to July 14 2024.

The format will be the same as Euro 2020, where the top two in each of the six final tournament groups will proceed to the round of 16, along with the four best third-placed finishers.