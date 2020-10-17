Man City 1-0 Arsenal: Raheem Sterling's strike sees hosts return to winning ways in the Premier League

Manchester City got back to winning ways in the Premier League after Raheem Sterling's first half goal handed them a 1-0 victory over Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium.

City, who had won just four points from their first three league games this season, took the lead in the 23rd minute when Sterling swept home the rebound after Bernd Leno kept out Phil Foden's initial shot.

Arsenal, who made a late change before kick-off with David Luiz replacing the injured Rob Holding, had their chances but Ederson made crucial saves to deny Bukayo Saka and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The hosts struggled to kill the game off and the Gunners handed a debut to Deadline Day signing Thomas Partey late on as they searched for an equaliser, but there was no way through for Mikel Arteta's side as City held on for a confidence-boosting win.

Pep Guardiola's side, who still have a game in hand, move up to 10th on seven points after a seventh straight Premier League win over Arsenal, while the Gunners stay fifth on nine points.

More to follow...

What's next?

Manchester City now host Porto in their opening Champions League group game on Wednesday at 8pm, before going to West Ham on Saturday, kick off at 12.30pm.

Meanwhile, Arsenal start their Europa League campaign on Thursday with a trip to Rapid Wien (kick off 5.55pm) before hosting Leicester on Sunday, live on Sky Sports Box Office (kick off 7.15pm).