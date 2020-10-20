Man City vs Porto preview, team news, kick-off

Team news and stats ahead of Man City vs Porto in their opening Champions League group stage game on Wednesday; kick-off 8pm.
- Will English sides seize CL chance?
- Champions League news | Fixtures | Tables
- British Champions League and Europa League squads
Team news
Oleksandr Zinchenko will come back into the reckoning but Manchester City will still be without several players for Wednesday's Champions League match with Porto. Zinchenko is yet to feature for City this season due to an unspecified injury but Pep Guardiola said the versatile Ukrainian is available.
However, Kevin De Bruyne, Gabriel Jesus, Aymeric Laporte and Benjamin Mendy remain sidelined.
Porto have a couple of absentees themselves with Ivan Marcano and Mouhamed Mbaye both out with ACL injuries.
There are a few Premier League loanees in their ranks too. Felipe Anderson made his Porto debut in a 2-2 draw with Sporting Lisbon on Sunday and returns to English shores just two weeks after joining the Portuguese side. Meanwhile, Liverpool's Marko Grujic and Chelsea youngster Malang Sarr are yet to feature.
Trending
- Liverpool & Man Utd in 'European Premier League' talks
- Ozil left out of Arsenal Premier League squad
- Neville: European PL talks obscene - fans will turn away
- Man Utd leave Jones and Romero out of PL squad
- Free agent XI: Wilshere, Balotelli, Sturridge
- Chisora: 'Monster' Usyk received Loma warning
- Joe Hugill: Is the Man Utd teen's hype justified?
- AJ: Does Wilder have a master plan?
- Matip, Thiago miss Liverpool training ahead of Ajax clash
- Will English sides seize CL chance?
How to follow
Follow Man City vs Porto with our dedicated live blog across Sky Sports' digital platforms and on Gillette Soccer Special, live on Sky Sport News and Sky Sports Premier League from 7pm.
Opta stats
- Manchester City have won both of their previous two meetings with Porto, winning 2-1 away and 4-0 at home in the Last 32 of the UEFA Europa League in 2011/12.
- This will be Porto's 21st away game against English opponents in European competition, while they are still looking for their first such victory (D3 L17). Indeed, they have failed to score in each of the last seven trips in this run.
- Manchester City have won each of their previous three home games against Portuguese opponents, most recently beating Sporting CP 3-2 in the 2011/12 UEFA Europa League. This will be the first time they've hosted Portuguese opponents in the UEFA Champions League.
- Porto have not won their opening group stage match in any of their last four UEFA Champions League campaigns (D3 L1), having won four such games in a row prior to that.
- The last team to beat Manchester City in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League was Lyon back in September 2018 (1-2) - Pep Guardiola's side are unbeaten in 11 games since then, winning eight of them (D3).
- Porto have lost just two of their last 16 UEFA Champions League group stage games (W11 D3), with the Portuguese side remaining unbeaten in their last such campaign in 2018-19 (W5 D1).
- Porto have only lost two of their 12 group stage games in the UEFA Champions League under Sérgio Conceição (W8 D2), winning each of the last five in a row.
- Since his UEFA Champions League debut for Manchester City in September 2015, Raheem Sterling has scored 20 goals in the competition - the joint-most of any English player, along with Harry Kane.
- Porto striker Moussa Marega has been directly involved in eight goals in his last eight games in the UEFA Champions League (six goals and two assists), including a run of scoring in six consecutive appearances between October 2018 and March 2019.
- Kevin De Bruyne has made 11 assists for Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League - since the start of the 2016/17 campaign, only Neymar (17) and Kylian Mbappe (13) have made more than the Belgian in the competition.