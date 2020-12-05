Man City 2-0 Fulham: Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling fire as Pep Guardiola's men return to swaggering best

Manchester City strolled past Fulham 2-0 with Raheem Sterling and Kevin De Bruyne finding the net in another comfortable home win for Pep Guardiola's men.

Sterling set the tone by grabbing his first Premier League goal since mid-October (6) after being sent through by a wonderful De Bruyne pass.

The Belgian then got in on the act from the penalty spot (26) following a foul on Sterling from Joachim Andersen - it was the 20th time Sterling has won a spot-kick in the Premier League, no player in the league's history has won more.

Image: Raheem Sterling of Manchester City is fouled by Joachim Andersen

Fulham, who beat Leicester on Monday, failed to build on that performance and failed to lay a glove on City.

This was another sign that normal service has been resumed for Guardiola's men in the Premier League, following up their convincing 5-0 win over Burnley with another intense and dominant performance. This win moves them up to fourth.

What's next?

City host Marseille in their final Champions League group match on Wednesday before a trip to Manchester United next Saturday evening, a game live on Sky Sports. Fulham are also in front of the cameras as they host Liverpool on Super Sunday.