Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Manchester City vs Fulham. Premier League.

Etihad Stadium.

Manchester City 2

  • R Sterling (5th minute)
  • K De Bruyne (26th minute pen)

Fulham 0

    Latest Premier League Odds

    Man City 2-0 Fulham: Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling fire as Pep Guardiola's men return to swaggering best

    Report as Raheem Sterling scored and won the 20th penalty of his career - he's now won more penalties than any other player in Premier League history (20).

    Saturday 5 December 2020 17:01, UK

    Kevin De Bruyne of Manchester City scores a penalty for his team&#39;s second goal during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Fulham at Etihad Stadium
    Image: Kevin De Bruyne of Manchester City scores a penalty for his team's second goal

    Manchester City strolled past Fulham 2-0 with Raheem Sterling and Kevin De Bruyne finding the net in another comfortable home win for Pep Guardiola's men.

    Sterling set the tone by grabbing his first Premier League goal since mid-October (6) after being sent through by a wonderful De Bruyne pass.

    The Belgian then got in on the act from the penalty spot (26) following a foul on Sterling from Joachim Andersen - it was the 20th time Sterling has won a spot-kick in the Premier League, no player in the league's history has won more.

    Raheem Sterling of Manchester City is fouled by Joachim Andersen of Fulham, leading to Manchester City being awarded a penalty
    Image: Raheem Sterling of Manchester City is fouled by Joachim Andersen

    Fulham, who beat Leicester on Monday, failed to build on that performance and failed to lay a glove on City.

    This was another sign that normal service has been resumed for Guardiola's men in the Premier League, following up their convincing 5-0 win over Burnley with another intense and dominant performance. This win moves them up to fourth.

    Trending

    More to follow...

    Also See:

    What's next?

    City host Marseille in their final Champions League group match on Wednesday before a trip to Manchester United next Saturday evening, a game live on Sky Sports. Fulham are also in front of the cameras as they host Liverpool on Super Sunday.

    Win £250,000 for free with Super 6!

    Win £250,000 for free with Super 6!

    Do not miss your chance to land the £250,000 in Saturday's Super 6 round. Play for free, entries by 3:00pm.

    Around Sky

    Get Sky Sports

    Watch Live with NOW TV