Man City vs Man Utd preview: Visitors with mountain to climb in second leg

Team news, key stats and ways to follow ahead of Man City vs Man Utd in the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg, live on Sky Sports (kick-off 7.45pm).
City defender Aymeric Laporte is a doubt for Tuesday's Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Manchester United.
The Frenchman played 75 minutes at Sheffield United last week after almost five months out with a knee injury, but was not involved against Fulham on Sunday.
Number two goalkeeper Claudio Bravo, having played in all domestic cup matches this season, is set to continue. Winger Leroy Sane (knee) is the only major absentee.
Meanwhile, United midfielder Nemanja Matic is a doubt for the trip to the Etihad Stadium.
The Serbia international picked up a knock in Sunday's 6-0 win at Tranmere, which David de Gea and Aaron Wan-Bissaka were rested for.
Marcus Rashford, Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay remain sidelined, as do Marcos Rojo and Axel Tuanzebe. Timothy Fosu-Mensah is pushing for fitness.
- Manchester City have won just one of their last five home matches against Manchester United (W1 D1 L3), all in the Premier League between 2016 and 2019.
- United are looking to record consecutive away victories against Man City for the first time since winning four in a row between November 1993 and November 2000, with all wins in that run coming in league games.
- In all competitions, the home side has won just two of the last 11 matches between Man City and Man Utd (W2 D2 L7) - indeed, the away side has won five of the last six, including each of the last three.
- Only one of the previous 29 teams to win a League Cup semi-final first leg by two or more goals have then been eliminated, with Tranmere Rovers going out against Aston Villa in 1993-94 (3-1 first leg, 1-3 second leg, lost 5-4 on penalties).
- Manchester City are looking to become only the third team to reach three League Cup finals in a row, after Liverpool (four in a row between 1981 and 1984) and Nottingham Forest (1978 to 1980)
Man City vs Man Utd is live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 7pm on Wednesday; Kick-off 7.45pm. You can also watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.