Manchester City 5-0 Newcastle: David Silva stars in demolition job

David Silva reminded onlookers of just what Manchester City will be missing next season as he starred in a 5-0 demolition job over Newcastle.

Silva provided the assist for Gabriel Jesus' opener (10) before Riyad Mahrez (21) and an unfortunate Federico Fernandez own goal (58) put City firmly in control.

Silva then provided the moment of the match with a sublime free-kick (65) as he scored and assisted in a Premier League game for the first time since January 2016. City wrapped up the points courtesy of another Silva assist - his 92nd in the Premier League - when Raheem Sterling tapped home (90).

The midfield maestro has already revealed that this season will be his last with City, which will bring the curtain down on an extraordinary period of domestic domination. An all-time great is bowing out on a high.

How Silva ran Toon ragged...

City were stunned by Southampton on Sunday but were in mood to give handouts back at home as they were out of the traps quickly against a timid Newcastle outfit.

Player Ratings Man City: Ederson (7), Cancelo (7), Zinchenko (8), Otamendi (7), Stones (7), Rodri (8), Silva (9), Mahrez (8), De Bruyne (8), Foden (7), Jesus (8)



Subs used: Walker (8), Gundogan (7), Bernardo (7), Sterling (7), Coyle (7)



Newcastle: Dubravka (5), Yedlin (6), Krafth (6), Fernandez (5), Schar (5), Rose (6), Shelvey (5), Lazaro (5), Bentaleb (2), Ritchie (7), Joelinton (5).



Subs used: Gayle (6), Longstaff (6), Manquillo (6), Atsu (6), Muto (6)



The Magpies, without the dangerous Allan Saint-Maximin and with Miguel Almiron only fit enough for the bench, were toothless in attack and disorganised in defence. They wilted within the first 10 minutes as, after nine games without scoring, Jesus was set up by Silva and he swept home with a classy finish.

Team news John Stones made his first Manchester City start in the Premier League since January alongside Nicholas Otamendi.

Steve Bruce was forced into making six changes with starts for Nabil Bentaleb, Matt Ritchie and Danny Rose.

Phil Foden then tested Martin Dubravka with a shot across goal but the second goal came on 21 minutes via the same tactic as the first. This time it was Mahrez who had the freedom to fire home after some typically classy work from Kevin De Bruyne, who was registering his 18th assist of the season.

City spurned a number of chances to increase their lead with Foden the guiltiest party when curling wide when one-on-one with Dubravka.

City claimed their third just before the hour mark. Foden produced a beautiful flick to put Jesus into the box and just as he was about to shoot Matt Ritchie got a toe to the ball, but it only ricocheted off team-mate Fernandez and into the far corner.

There was nothing fortunate about City's next effort.

After a foul on substitute Sterling just outside the area, Silva was very keen to take charge instead of usual taker De Bruyne. The Spaniard stepped up and bent a sublime effort over the wall and past a poorly-positioned Dubravka from 20 yards.

City continued to run all over Newcastle, whose lack of strength in depth in their squad was woefully exposed, and they claimed a fifth in added time when they burst forward again and Silva played in Sterling for a simple finish.

Man of the match: David Silva

Silva was the obvious shout for the outstanding award after providing two assists and a goal in this romp. Sometimes such awards can be won by retiring heroes out of sentiment. Not this one. This was on full merit. Silva - at the age of 34 - was head and shoulders the best player on the pitch.

This was a masterclass in how to cut open opponents with quick and incisive passing.

Many things have changed at City in his 10-year spell but Silva has been the magnificent constant and will go down in history as arguably their greatest ever player. We will miss him.

What the managers said

Manchester City's Pep Guardiola said: "It was another good performance and today, we scored the goals that we missed in the last game. We created more chances in the game against Southampton, but we could not convert. But the team is always there. We are preparing for the games against Arsenal and Real Madrid."

Newcastle's Steve Bruce said: "It was painful, I'm afraid, especially after where we have been, but I think the whole thing has obviously caught up with us and we haven't done enough.

"They're very, very good, we know that. Since the lockdown, they've turned the champions over and to play them twice in a week has been difficult.

"They were, on the day, just too good for us. Unfortunately today, we were nowhere near the level which we had to get to if you are going to take anything from here."

Opta stats

City have won 11 consecutive top-flight home games against a single opponent for the very first time in the club's history.

Newcastle boss Steve Bruce has failed to win any of his 23 Premier League away games in Manchester (D4 L19), with this his ninth such defeat against City (10 v United).

Thanks to Mahrez's strike, Manchester City are the first English top-flight side to have five different players score at least 10 league goals in a single season since Everton in 1984-85 (Sterling, De Bruyne, Aguero, Jesus, Mahrez).

Having also suffered a 0-5 defeat at Leicester earlier in the season, Newcastle have lost by at least five goals on more than one occasion in the same Premier League season for the very first time.

City completed 787 of their 840 passes this evening against Newcastle, recording a pass completion rate of 93.7% - the highest passing accuracy we have on record in the Premier League since 2003-04.

What's next?

Manchester City are back in action on Saturday against Brighton, live on Sky Sports, while Newcastle face a trip to Watford.