Manchester City vs Schalke preview: City aim to reach Champions League quarter-finals

Raheem Sterling scored a late winner as Man City won the first leg 3-2

Pep Guardiola says Manchester City still have "work to do" when they face Schalke in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Tuesday.

City are in a strong position after staging a late comeback to win a dramatic match 3-2 in Germany.

That result means Schalke need to score at least twice at the Etihad to advance to the quarter-finals, but they did lead the first leg 2-1 before City fought back to win.

"What happened in the first game can happen in the second one," said Guardiola. "So that's why it doesn't change too much what we have to do. We still have work to do.

"Anything can happen in this competition. We must make incredible efforts in epic situations to go through. We'll try and play a perfect game and do what we need to do to go through."

Schalke have been in poor form recently, losing five of their last six matches, including the defeat to City.

They were beaten 4-2 by Werder Bremen on Friday and are 14th in the Bundesliga, four points above the relegation play-off place.

Team news

Manchester City are without suspended pair Nicolas Otamendi and Fernandinho.

Both players received cards in the first meeting, although Fernandinho (groin) is injured in any case. Aymeric Laporte, who was on the bench against Watford at the weekend, could return after a hamstring injury.

Another defender John Stones (groin) will be assessed, but playmaker Kevin De Bruyne (hamstring) and goalkeeper Claudio Bravo (Achilles) are out.

Daniel Caliguiri (ankle) and Omar Mascarel (groin) are out for Schalke, with Alessandro Schopf out for the season.

