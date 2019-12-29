Man City 2-0 Sheffield United: Sergio Aguero and Kevin De Bruyne seal victory

2:59 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester City's 2-0 win over Sheffield United. FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester City's 2-0 win over Sheffield United.

Goals from Sergio Aguero and Kevin De Bruyne saw Manchester City get back to winning ways with a 2-0 victory over Sheffield United at the Etihad Stadium.

It was not all straight forward for the hosts though as United, who caused City plenty of problems in the first half, thought they had taken the lead in the 29th minute through Lys Mousset, but his effort was ruled out by VAR for offside.

After the break, City showed their clinical side as Aguero (52) and De Bruyne (82) produced emphatic finishes to end Chris Wilder's side's strong resistance and seal Pep Guardiola's 100th Premier League win.

Victory moves City to within one point of second-placed Leicester and keeps the gap to league leaders Liverpool to 14 points. Meanwhile, defeat ends a run of 18 consecutive away games without defeat for Sheffield United, who stay eighth, two points behind Manchester United in fifth.

How City saw off spirited Sheffield United

Sheffield United started in confident fashion as Callum Robinson's cross picked out strike partner Mousset, but the forward, who was under pressure from Oleksandr Zinchenko, headed wide from close range.

Player ratings Manchester City: Bravo (6), Walker (6), Zinchenko (7), Garcia (7), Fernandinho (7), Rodri (7), De Bruyne (8), Bernardo Silva (6), Mahrez (7), Sterling (6), Aguero (7).



Subs: Gundogan (6), Foden (6), Jesus (n/a).



Sheffield United: Henderson (6), Baldock (6), Stevens (6), O'Connell (6), Basham (6), Egan (7), Besic (6), Norwood (7), Fleck (7), Robinson (5), Mousset (7).



Subs: McGoldrick (5), McBurnie (5), Sharp (n/a).



Man of the match: Kevin De Bruyne.

Man City showed the danger they possess when Rodri slid the ball through for Riyad Mahrez. The Algeria international cut inside Jack O'Connell in the penalty area but John Egan came to the rescue for the visitors with a crucial block.

As expected at the Etihad, it was City dominating possession but Sheffield United were creating the more eye-catching chances, and they thought they'd taken the lead in the 29th minute.

Mousset's first half goal for Sheffield United was their fifth to be ruled out by VAR in the Premier League this season; the most of any team.

John Fleck's inch-perfect ball over the top released Mousset and he showed excellent composure to slide the ball under the onrushing Claudio Bravo and into the back of the net. However, Man City breathed a huge sigh of relief as VAR showed Mousset to be fractionally beyond the final defender Fernandinho.

The Blades continued to threaten, and Oliver Norwood's 50-yard pass released Mousset again, but on this occasion the striker failed to keep his cool, poking a right-footed shot into the side-netting.

City failed to test Dean Henderson in the first half, but his first real action of the game was picking the ball out of his net as Aguero, who was put through by De Bruyne, fired a shot - the first shot on target of the game - past the goalkeeper and in at the near post.

The goal left Chris Wilder and the Sheffield United players furious as they thought referee Chris Kavanagh obstructed Fleck, gifting possession straight to De Bruyne, but the ball did not strike the official, so VAR did not overturn the decision.

City almost doubled their advantage in the 70th minute but Mahrez's goal bound shot was brilliantly blocked by Egan. However, they eventually sealed all three points thanks to De Bruyne's strike eight minutes from time.

Team news Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola handed 18-year-old centre-back Eric Garcia a surprise start. Garcia partnered Fernandinho at the back while Nicolas Otamendi dropped to the bench along with Benjamin Mendy, who was replaced by Oleksandr Zinchenko.



Claudio Bravo started in goal in place of the suspended Ederson while the Blades made three changes with Lys Mousset, Muhamed Besic and Callum Robinson coming in for Oli McBurnie, John Lundstram and David McGoldrick.

De Bruyne started the move by finding Mahrez in behind the Sheffield United press. Mahrez returned the favour to the Belgian, who cut inside Enda Stevens and onto his right foot before reversing his shot past Henderson.

To sum up Sheffield United's evening, substitute Billy Sharp struck the post with a header late on, and there was to be no sting in the tail as City secured victory.

'The ref was in the way, but no complaints'

Sheffield United midfielder John Fleck on City's first goal: "I think the ref was in the way! He's not meant to be there, but it's just one of those things. No complaints. We've had two or three great chances but it's not our day. I think we have done well to be where we are and will look to continue in the second half of the season."

'Opening goal changed the game'

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder's assessment of the opening goal: "Did it change the game? 100% it did. I never felt we had to change shape. We knew they had quality. We bring this rule in if it touches the ref it's immediately stopped.

"The ball is around him. It's not a close decision. It affects the game. Nobody in the ground will debate his decision. It affects the game. He's in on goal and a fantastic finish. He should do the sensible and correct thing. I am not saying we would have won the game, or got a result, but it changes the game.

"I don't mind that unbeaten run going today, and in the manner it did. My team has heart and spirit - for a promoted side we have pushed them. Looking at the manager, he was made up when the goals went in. I'd imagine he would want to win a game of pool, or five-a-side."

What the managers said...

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola: "We had a short time to recover and faced a strong team. Not just mentally but physically against Sheffield United. And after when I was there 'wow' they are good in the long balls, defending. It's not a secret whey they are in the table."

On a century of wins in the Premier League, he added: "Of course we proud of everything in these seasons, the incredible effort. When you think about 100 wins in 134 games it is an incredible achievement. It is nice to be alongside these big teams. It means a lot. Sometimes we lose perspective. But when you have this perspective with how many games you see it. We fight for 100 wins. I am happy especially for the players. They are the reason we won 100 games."

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder: "I'm proud of the team performance against a world-class side, that's what they are regardless of where Manchester City are in the league now. Their team selection spoke volumes of their respect to us. They played near enough their full XI and maybe another day we would have picked up a big result.

"The unbeaten run ends and if it was going to end it would be something like this, here against a top side and when we stood up to the challenge as a promoted team. We had an opportunity to play, we did that and they weren't half chances today, we had some really good chances. not saying if scored we would have won the game but it would have given us a chance."

Man of the Match - Kevin De Bruyne

De Bruyne is in stunning form at the moment.

He has been directly involved in 19 goals for Manchester City in the Premier League this season (seven goals and 12 assists) - only Leicester's Jamie Vardy has had a hand in more (20).

The Belgian has also made an assist in each of his last three Premier League games - indeed, of the four instances of a player assisting in three or more consecutive Premier League appearances this season, half of them have been by De Bruyne.

Opta stats - City stay unbeaten in Premier League against Blades

Manchester City remain unbeaten against Sheffield United in the Premier League (W4 D3), while this was their sixth clean sheet in seven games against them in the competition.

Manchester City are unbeaten in their last 38 Premier League home games against promoted sides (W34 D4) since a 0-2 loss against Reading in February 2007. Only Chelsea (43 games between 2001-2015) and Man Utd (40 games between 2002-2015) have had longer such runs in the competition.

Aguero has scored against 32 of the 33 opponents he has faced in the Premier League, with Bolton being the only team he's failed to net against (one appearance). The Argentina international has scored 22 goals for Manchester City in the Premier League in 2019 - only in 2016 has he scored more in the competition within a calendar year (27).

What's next?

Manchester City face Everton at the Etihad Stadium on New Year's Day; Kick-off at 5.30pm.

Up next for Sheffield United is a trip to Anfield to face Liverpool; Kick-off at 8pm on January 2.