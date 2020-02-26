Man Utd vs Club Brugge preview

Team news, stats and prediction as Man Utd host Club Brugge in the last 32 of the Europa League.

Team news

Manchester United have no fresh concerns heading into the Europa League last-32 second leg encounter against Club Brugge.

Marcus Rashford (back) and Paul Pogba (ankle) remain absent with long-term issues, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had a 27-strong squad in training on Wednesday morning.

Scott McTominay and Mason Greenwood missed out on last Thursday's 1-1 draw in Belgium but both returned to the fray against Watford at the weekend.

Axel Tuanzebe, who has not featured since December 18, and Tim Fosu-Mensah also took part, but are set to play for the reserves or in behind-closed-doors matches before stepping up to the first team.

2:55 Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says that his side looked fit and strong during their 3-0 win over Watford, and he singled new signing Bruno Fernandes out for special praise

Club Brugge will be without Emmanuel Dennis for the game at Old Trafford.

The striker, who scored in the first leg, was injured in Sunday's win over Charleroi, along with captain Ruud Vormer, who will also miss Thursday's game.

Opta stats

Man Utd have hosted Club Brugge once previously in a European game, winning 3-1 in a Champions League qualifier in August 2015.

Club Brugge have never won an away European match in England (including qualifiers), drawing two and losing 10 of 12 previous visits. Their most recent game was a 2-1 defeat against Leicester City in November 2016 in the Champions League.

Manchester United are unbeaten in their last 12 home UEFA Europa League games (W10 D2) since losing to Marcelo Bielsa's Athletic Club in March 2012.

Anthony Martial has scored three goals in his last four European matches for Man Utd, having scored just three goals in his previous 26 European games for the club.

2:55 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester United's win over Watford

Manchester United are getting a pat on the back after victory against Watford but I still think there are issues.

Jesse Lingard is back in training, as is Scott McTominay, while Paul Pogba is on the verge of returning - does that disrupt things again? I do not think Pogba gets back in.

Anthony Martial is in good goalscoring form, Juan Mata has been their best creative player as of late and young Mason Greenwood has been getting on the scoresheet too. Bruno Fernandes has been brilliant since coming in.

Their next few league games are tremendously tough - Everton, Manchester City, Tottenham, Sheffield United - so it will be good to get past this one and keep another clean sheet. I'm backing them to do that.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: Manchester United 2-0 Club Brugge (5/1 with Sky Bet)