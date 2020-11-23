Manchester United vs Istanbul Buyuksehir preview, team news, kick-off

Team news and stats ahead of Man Utd vs Istanbul Buyuksehir in the Champions League group stage on Tuesday; kick-off 8pm.

Team news

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hopes to be able to call upon Paul Pogba for Manchester United's encounter with Istanbul Buyuksehir after the midfielder missed the win against West Brom with a knock.

Luke Shaw remains out injured alongside Phil Jones. Jesse Lingard is self-isolating after being in contact with a positive coronavirus case and will also miss the game.

For Istanbul Buyuksehir, regular full-back Junior Caicara is missing with an Achilles injury, while striker Enzo Crivelli, who has not featured since the start of the month, will not be fit to return. Fellow forward Danijel Aleksic is also absent.

