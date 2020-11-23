Manchester United vs Istanbul Buyuksehir preview, team news, kick-off

Team news and stats ahead of Man Utd vs Istanbul Buyuksehir in the Champions League group stage on Tuesday; kick-off 8pm.
Team news
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hopes to be able to call upon Paul Pogba for Manchester United's encounter with Istanbul Buyuksehir after the midfielder missed the win against West Brom with a knock.
Luke Shaw remains out injured alongside Phil Jones. Jesse Lingard is self-isolating after being in contact with a positive coronavirus case and will also miss the game.
For Istanbul Buyuksehir, regular full-back Junior Caicara is missing with an Achilles injury, while striker Enzo Crivelli, who has not featured since the start of the month, will not be fit to return. Fellow forward Danijel Aleksic is also absent.
How to follow
Follow Man Utd vs Istanbul Buyuksehir with our dedicated live blog across Sky Sports' digital platforms and on Gillette Soccer Special, live on Sky Sport News and Sky Sports Premier League from 7pm.
Opta stats
- Manchester United have lost three of their last four games against Turkish opponents in European competition (W1), including each of the last two in a row.
- İstanbul Başakşehir's only previous away game against an English team in European competition came in August 2018, when they lost 0-1 against Burnley in a UEFA Europa League qualifier.
- At Old Trafford, Manchester United have won their last three games against Turkish opposition across the UEFA Champions League and Europa League - their last such defeat at home came back in November 2009, losing 0-1 against Besiktas in the Champions League.
- İstanbul Başakşehir's previous three games against English sides in European competition have seen them lose once, draw once and win once, with their only victory coming in this season's reverse fixture against Manchester United in the UEFA Champions League.
- Manchester United have won their last six home games in European competition by an aggregate score of 20-1, while the only game in this run that came in the UEFA Champions League was their 5-0 win over RB Leipzig this season.
- İstanbul Başakşehir have lost their last three away games in European competition, failing to score a goal in each of the last two - 0-3 v FC København in August and 0-2 v RB Leipzig in October.
- Anthony Martial is looking to become the first Manchester United player to score in three consecutive UEFA Champions League appearances since Wayne Rooney in March 2010.
- İstanbul Başakşehir striker Demba Ba has made four previous appearances at Old Trafford in all competitions, scoring one goal in a 1-1 draw while playing for Newcastle United in November 2011.
- Five of Marcus Rashford's nine goals for Manchester United in the UEFA Champions League have been scored after coming off the bench - indeed, the only player to score more goals for the club in the competition as a substitute is current manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (7).
- Demba Ba and Edin Visca scored the two goals for İstanbul Başakşehir in their previous win against Manchester United, while the last player to score home and away against Manchester United in the group stage of a UEFA Champions League campaign was Braga's Alan in 2012-13.