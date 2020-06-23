Manchester United vs Sheffield United preview, team news, prediction, kick-off, channel

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Manchester United vs Sheffield United in the Premier League on Wednesday (kick-off 6pm).

Team news

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has no fresh injury concerns heading into Wednesday's clash with Sheffield United.

Victor Lindelof was forced off during the second half of Friday's return to action at Tottenham but Solskjaer has indicated the Sweden international is fit to face the Blades.

Paul Pogba is pushing for a start after impressing off the bench against Spurs, while defenders Axel Tuanzebe and Phil Jones remain injured.

0:28 Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder is optimistic a deal will be agreed with Manchester United to extend Dean Henderson's loan until the end of the season

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder has injury and suspension issues. John Egan will miss out after being sent off in the defeat to Newcastle so Wilder is hoping Phil Jagielka has fully recovered from a rolled ankle suffered in training.

Goalkeeper Dean Henderson will also be absent under the terms of his loan deal from Manchester United, with Simon Moore likely to deputise as he did in the reverse fixture

Jack O'Connell has missed the last two games through injury, though Wilder told reporters he is "progressing very well" and the Blades boss hopes to have David McGoldrick, who fell awkwardly against Aston Villa, back in his ranks.

How to follow

2:31 A preview of the midweek fixtures in the Premier League as the competition enters matchweek 31

Follow the match on Sky Sports Premier League without crowd noise and Sky Sports Main Event with crowd noise. The game is also available on Pick, Sky's free-to-air channel. Also keep up-to-date in our dedicated live blog with in-game clips, as well as highlights published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after full time.

Manchester United

Sheffield United Wednesday 24th June 5:00pm

Opta stats

3:02 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Tottenham's draw with Manchester United in the Premier League

Man Utd have won their last seven home meetings with Sheffield United in all competitions by an aggregate score of 17-2, since a 1-2 league defeat in December 1973.

Sheffield United's last victory against Man Utd was in an FA Cup tie in February 1993 (2-1) - since then they've drawn one and lost seven of their eight meetings with the Red Devils.

Yorkshire clubs are winless in their last 42 top-flight visits to face Manchester United at Old Trafford (D11 L31) since Sheffield Wednesday won 2-0 in April 1986.

Manchester United have lost four of their last six (W2) midweek Premier League matches (Tuesday-Thursday), as many as they had in their previous 32 such games in the competition (W17 D11 L4).

Manchester United are unbeaten in 12 games in all competitions (W8 D4), netting 30 goals and conceding just three in that run. They last had a longer run without defeat between November 2016-January 2017 (17 games).

3:01 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Newcastle's win against Sheffield United in the Premier League

Prior to their 3-0 defeat against Newcastle United, Sheffield United had conceded just four goals in their previous eight games (W4 D3 L1). The Blades - who drew 3-3 against Man Utd earlier this season - haven't shipped three goals in consecutive league games since January 2016 in League One under Nigel Adkins.

Sheffield United have handed Premier League debuts to players from each nation in Great Britain this season, with Welshman Kieron Freeman making his debut against Newcastle; they are the first side to do this since Blackpool in the 2010-11 season.

In the reverse fixture, Manchester United's Mason Greenwood scored his first-ever Premier League goal just four minutes after coming off the bench - at 18 years and 54 days, he was Man Utd's third youngest ever goalscorer in the Premier League.

Since Bruno Fernandes' debut for the club in February, no Manchester United player has scored more goals (4), made more assists (4), had more shots (38), shots on target (15), created more chances (26) or played more passes into the box (98, incl. crosses) than the Portuguese star.

Sheffield United have managed just 12 shots in their last two Premier League matches (D1 L1), as many as Manchester United had in their 1-1 draw against Spurs.

Charlie's prediction

0:40 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea is still the best in the world despite his error against Tottenham

I think I mentioned in the build-up to the Sheffield United vs Aston Villa game that the Blades had done so well and did not need the break. Jack O'Connell was out, but John Fleck came back, but it did not seem to matter.

Sheffield United were in a rhythm - a rhythm that got them into the top six and even higher. When you break that, and this is not their fault, you have to readjust and find that rhythm again. Sometimes it is hard to find. When you get that mould, which was graft, quality and unpredictable overlapping wing-backs with service, it is hard to stop. All the real hard work was done but they need to find their pattern again if they are to get into Europe. They have been disrupted massively.

Manchester United were the better team against Tottenham but not did not play overly well. Their best time of the game was when Paul Pogba came on. Marcus Rashford looked sharp, and now Ole Gunnar Solskjaer probably has to play Pogba. David de Gea has been put under some scrutiny, but I said a couple of months ago he was no longer a top-class goalkeeper, the way he was performing. Wolves and Chelsea both got wins and Manchester United are hanging in there currently, and they have to prove they are good enough to make the top four. Anthony Martial will turn up and get on the scoresheet.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-0 (5/1 with Sky Bet)

Super 6: Unlucky for some?

Only 13 per cent of Super 6 players are backing Sheffield United to take a point away from Old Trafford, despite the sides playing out an entertaining 3-3 draw earlier in the season. Play for free, entries by 8:15pm Tuesday.

1:52 Enjoy new Sky Sports innovations as the Premier League restart continues

64 live games on Sky Sports

25 games to be made freely available

New Sky Sports digital innovations to enhance fan experience

Watch 39 Premier League & 45 EFL games exclusively live

Sky Sports are broadcasting 64 live Premier League games for the 2019/20 season resumption. In addition to the 39 matches already scheduled to be broadcast exclusively live on Sky Sports before the coronavirus interruption, 25 more matches are being broadcast on both Sky Sports Premier League and Sky's free-to-air Pick channel, allowing the whole nation to be part of the return of live sport.

To celebrate the return of the Premier League, Sky Sports have also launched a host of innovative new features and updates to give fans an even more immersive experience and share the moments live with family and friends on virtual platforms.