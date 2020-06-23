Dean Henderson 'ready' to become Manchester United's No 1, says Oliver Norwood

Chris Wilder says he is confident of extending Dean Henderson's loan deal until the end of the season

Dean Henderson is ready to eventually become Manchester United's first-choice goalkeeper, according to his Sheffield United team-mate Oliver Norwood.

Henderson, 23, is currently on loan at Bramall Lane from United, with Blades manager Chris Wilder confident the club can extend his stay until the end of the season.

But talk of him succeeding David De Gea as United's No 1 has gained momentum following a drop in form for the Spaniard, highlighted recently by his performance in the 1-1 draw against Tottenham, which earned criticism from Gary Neville and Roy Keane.

1:08 Mark Bosnich believes Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea needs to address a technical flaw to improve his shot-stopping Mark Bosnich believes Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea needs to address a technical flaw to improve his shot-stopping

Norwood, himself a United academy graduate, says Henderson has what it takes to eventually make the step up.

"Definitely, he's proven himself this season, he's up there with most clean sheets in the league so he's obviously doing something right," Norwood told Sky Sports.

"I've read a few things from different people and I do agree that there would be a lot more pressure on him going and playing as Manchester United's No 1 rather than Sheffield United's - the scrutiny he would be under being England's No 1 as well.

"I'm sure Hendo can handle that. He's sure of himself, he's very confident.

"I'm delighted he's staying until the end of the season to help us, I have no doubt over the next [eight] games he will pick up some points for us.

"Next season is next season, we are not looking that far ahead."

'Pogba is misunderstood'

Norwood believes his former Manchester United academy team-mate is "misunderstood"

Norwood came through the United youth system during the same period as current first-team players such as Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard.

He says he does not understand the level of criticism Pogba often attracts and says he is "misunderstood" as an individual.

"Paul I've known for a long time, a World Cup winner, a Serie A winner - he's done everything in the game. The amount of stick he gets is incredible at times.

When asked if Pogba was misunderstood, he said: "I think so, yeah. He's actually a really nice down-to-earth lad, he was when I knew him.

"When we were in the youth team he was always singing and dancing then, so it's nothing to do with the hype [surrounding] him now."

Sky Sports are broadcasting 64 live Premier League games for the 2019/20 season resumption. In addition to the 39 matches already scheduled to be broadcast exclusively live on Sky Sports before the coronavirus interruption, 25 more matches are being broadcast on both Sky Sports Premier League and Sky's free-to-air Pick channel, allowing the whole nation to be part of the return of live sport.

To celebrate the return of the Premier League, Sky Sports have also launched a host of innovative new features and updates to give fans an even more immersive experience and share the moments live with family and friends on virtual platforms.