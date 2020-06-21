David de Gea's Manchester United form more than just a blip, says Gary Neville

David de Gea's decline in form is more serious than just a blip, says Gary Neville

Gary Neville believes David de Gea's drop in form is more serious than just a blip and has urged the goalkeeper to go "back to basics".

De Gea had the finger of blame pointed in his direction for Tottenham's opening goal in the 1-1 with Manchester United on Friday night.

The mistake drew some strong criticism from Sky Sports' Roy Keane - and the pundit had also labelled the goalkeeper arrogant after United's 1-1 draw with Everton in March.

The numbers do not make good reading as De Gea has now made seven errors leading to opposition goals since the start of last season - the joint-most among Premier League players.

Neville thinks his standards have dropped and puts the plummeting form down to confidence issues.

"He was the one player United could rely upon for the last four years but he's not the same," he said on the Gary Neville Podcast.

"He hasn't been the same for some time. When form drops for six months it's a blip but when it goes on for a year you start to worry. When it goes over two years it becomes more permanent.

"That is now a fair representation of what De Gea is as he's making lots of mistakes. Ones he would never make - he was always somebody you could completely rely upon. It can only be a confidence thing. The arms, legs and body are the same - it's got to be the mind.

"The reception he's got in Spain has affected him. He's even been booed by Spanish fans when he's wearing the Spanish shirt. In the World Cup in 2018 he really struggled and from that he's doubted himself. Mentally he's not quite the same."

0:22 Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has defended David De Gea after Roy Keane criticised him for his failure to keep out Steven Bergwijn's strike Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has defended David De Gea after Roy Keane criticised him for his failure to keep out Steven Bergwijn's strike

De Gea's plummeting form has sparked talk of Dean Henderson replacing him as Manchester United's No 1 next season. Henderson is on loan at Sheffield United and has developed into one of the most reliable goalkeeper's in the Premier League.

If De Gea is to remain as the main man at United, Neville has offered him some words of wisdom.

"He's got to go back to basics," he said.

"There's only one thing you can do when you're having a tough time: work. Work harder than you have ever done in your life. What will happen is that you will tell yourself the amount of work you put in you deserve to be good again. That means coming in at 7.30am and leaving at 6pm if needs be. He has to do something to stop the erosion.

"Mistakes like that can happen on the first game back but it's happening far too much over the past couple of years."