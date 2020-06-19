Roy Keane furious with Harry Maguire and David de Gea errors against Tottenham

0:56 Roy Keane slammed Manchester United's defending on Sky Sports Roy Keane slammed Manchester United's defending on Sky Sports

A furious Roy Keane was left "flabbergasted" by Harry Maguire and David de Gea's errors for Steven Bergwijn's opening goal for Tottenham against Manchester United.

Bergwijn put Spurs ahead midway through the first half at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, dribbling easily away from Maguire and dispatching a low, central shot which De Gea was unable to keep out.

Sky Sports pundit Keane slammed Maguire for getting beaten so easily but reserved his strongest criticism for De Gea, saying he's "sick to death" of the "overrated Manchester United goalkeeper".

"I'm shocked at that goal," the former United captain said on Sky Sports. "I've watched a lot of football over the years, but to give that away, I'm fuming.

"I can't believe [Luke] Shaw heads the ball up and then runs forward, I'm staggered at Maguire, staggered that an international player can get done like this, and I'm sick to death of this goalkeeper.

"This is an established international goalkeeper. I'm flabbergasted. There's got to be something going on at half-time. If I was Ole, make some changes, get some lads off the pitch, some of them are going through the motions at the moment.

"Spurs have been okay, they've been compact. But Maguire and De Gea, I wouldn't let them on the bus after the match, let them get a taxi back to Manchester."

It is not the first time Keane has been critical of De Gea. After Manchester United's 1-1 draw with Everton in March, he accused the Spanish international of arrogance after his attempted clearance struck Dominic Calvert-Lewin and bounced into the net.

"These are established international players," added Keane. "I know we've got to analyse the game, but you do your job.

"We're trying to get in the top four, not win leagues - just the top four! God forbid about winning trophies. It's shocking. I am disgusted with it.

"Maguire, De Gea, you should hang your heads in shame. Representing Manchester United, letting people run past you. Get close to them!

"De Gea is the most overrated goalkeeper I've seen in a long, long time. Tottenham had some bits of quality, but I'd have saved that [Heung-Min] Son shot. That's not a great save, it's middle of the goal, it's his job."

Sky Sports are broadcasting 64 live Premier League games for the 2019/20 season resumption. In addition to the 39 matches already scheduled to be broadcast exclusively live on Sky Sports before the coronavirus interruption, 25 more matches are being broadcast on both Sky Sports Premier League and Sky's free-to-air Pick channel, allowing the whole nation to be part of the return of live sport.

To celebrate the return of the Premier League, Sky Sports have also launched a host of innovative new features and updates to give fans an even more immersive experience and share the moments live with family and friends on virtual platforms.