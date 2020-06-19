Tottenham 1-1 Man Utd player ratings: Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba impress in eventful draw

Bruno Fernandes celebrates after levelling for Manchester United

A late penalty from Bruno Fernandes secured a 1-1 draw for Manchester United against Tottenham on Friday Night Football, but how did we rate the players?

Fernandes struck from the spot in the 81st minute after Paul Pogba was brought down by Eric Dier, the goal cancelling out Steven Bergwijn's superb first-half opener.

There was a late scare for Spurs when Dier was adjudged to have conceded another penalty, but it was overturned by the VAR. Here, we run the rule over the individual performances from an eventful draw at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium...

TOTTENHAM

Hugo Lloris - 8

The Frenchman was unable to stop the equalising penalty but made a string of vital saves, the best of which came when he tipped a goalbound Anthony Martial effort over the bar in the second half.

Serge Aurier - 7

Defensively vulnerable for much of his time at Spurs, but performed well overall, claiming an assist for Tottenham's goal when he poked Luke Shaw's header into the path of Bergwijn.

Davidson Sanchez - 6

A difficult evening for the centre-back, who appeared rusty after football's postponement, although he did make a crucial recovery challenge to thwart Marcus Rashford in the closing stages.

Eric Dier - 6

Had some good moments in the opening hour but was at fault for United's goal, bringing down Paul Pogba for the penalty.

Paul Pogba of Manchester United is awarded a penalty after a foul by Eric Dier

Ben Davies - 6

Saw plenty of the ball on Tottenham's left, but offered little in an attacking sense and appeared more comfortable when defending.

Harry Winks - 6

Didn't have as much time on the ball as he might have liked and his passing lacking its usual sharpness. Offered little assistance to Dier in the lead-up to United's penalty.

Moussa Sissoko - 6

Started in central midfield but could frequently be seen dropping back into Tottenham's defence. Provided a physical presence but lacked quality at times on the ball.

Steven Bergwijn - 8

Took his goal superbly, charging away from Harry Maguire and unleashing a shot too powerful for David de Gea, and worked tirelessly off the ball before he was replaced by Giovani Lo Celso.

Steven Bergwijn celebrates after putting Tottenham 1-0 up against Manchester United

Erik Lamela - 7

A typically tenacious performance from the Argentine, who was fortunate not to be booked in the first half. Replaced by Gedson Fernandes in the second period having run himself ragged.

Heung-Min Son - 7

Tottenham's most likely goal threat for much of the game, attempting four shots on goal on his return to the side, but couldn't find a way through.

Harry Kane - 6

A willing runner on his long-awaited return, covering more ground than any other Tottenham player, but had few sights of goal and didn't manage a single attempt on target.

SUBS

Giovani Lo Celso - 6

Showed a few flashes of his quality having not been deemed not fit enough to start.

Gedson Fernandes - 6

Struggled to make an impact on only his sixth Premier League appearance for Spurs.

MANCHESTER UNITED

David de Gea - 3

A night to forget for the United keeper. Made a hash of Bergwijn's shot for the opener, leaving Sky Sports pundit Roy Keane 'flabbergasted'. Parried Son's header over moments later and fortunate United got back on level terms.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka - 7

The right-back was typically busy and direct down United's right side.

Victor Lindelof - 6

Fortunate not to be caught out when he lost track of Son early on and struggled to contain Bergwijn throughout. Limped off with just under 15 minutes to go.

Harry Maguire - 4

The United centre-back was also a target of Keane's wrath for his part in Spurs' goal. Allowed Bergwijn to burst past him far too easily. Tried to drive United forward with dribbles from the back.

Luke Shaw - 6

Back at his usual left-back spot but struggled to carve out real openings going forwards, despite United pushing on the front foot for much of the second half.

Fred - 6

Tidy with the ball and busy without it. The Brazilian showed he remains in decent - if not spectacular - form despite the layoff.

Scott McTominay - 6

Worked hard in his holding role, regaining possession for his side more times than any of his team-mates.

Bruno Fernandes - 8

Repeatedly looked to open up the Spurs defence with his passing. Didn't come off in the first half but clicked with sub Pogba and slotted in stylishly from the penalty spot for the equaliser.

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes levels from the penalty spot

Daniel James - 6

Over-hit his pass when Rashford was free in the box. Booked for a foul on Eric Dier. Lacked space to run into after Spurs' opener.

Anthony Martial - 6

Anonymous in the first half, making just nine touches of the ball but found space and chances in the second. Denied by a Dier block and stunning Lloris save.

Marcus Rashford -7

Looked sharp from the start and had low shot saved by Lloris. Looked dangerous in attack and signs he is back after his injury problem.

SUBS

Paul Pogba - 8

Changed the game. Immediately into the action with a blocked shot and linked up with Fernandes for a Martial chance. Won the penalty for United's equaliser with a driving run.

Paul Pogba of Manchester United during the Premier League match at Tottenham

Mason Greenwood - 7

Helped shift momentum back United's way and looked dangerous around the box, going close with a powerful drive.

Odion Ighalo, Eric Bailly, Nemanja Matic - n/a

The trio provided some fresh legs in the closing stages but didn't feature for long enough to rate individually.

