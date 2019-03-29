Manchester United vs Watford preview: Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard in contention

Jesse Lingard and Marcus Rashford

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could have Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard available for his first match as permanent Manchester United manager against Watford at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Rashford and Lingard, who went on a warm weather training camp to Dubai during the international break after withdrawing from the England squad, will be hoping to return, while Ashley Young is available after serving a suspension against Wolves in the FA Cup.

Solskjaer has players to assess after several withdrew from international duty through injury, with questions over the fitness of Nemanja Matic, Romelu Lukaku, Luke Shaw and Anthony Martial.

Eric Bailly is a doubt and Victor Lindelof's partner gave birth over the international break. Antonio Valencia played for Ecuador and should return to contention, but Alexis Sanchez is out with a knee issue.

2:57 Highlights from Arsenal's 2-0 win over Manchester United in the Premier League. Highlights from Arsenal's 2-0 win over Manchester United in the Premier League.

Watford will be without former United midfielder Tom Cleverley (calf) as look go in search of their first win at Old Trafford since a 2-1 League Cup victory in October 1978.

Javi Gracia does has Jose Holebas available after he recovered from the injury which forced him off during Watford's FA Cup quarter-final win over Crystal Palace.

Opta facts

Manchester United have won 10 of their 11 Premier League matches against Watford, losing the other in September 2016.

In top-flight history, the only team to play more away matches against Manchester United without winning than Watford (11) are Luton Town (15 matches between 1955 and 1991).

Watford have lost 16 of their last 17 away games in Manchester (vs Man Utd and Man City), since a 2-1 win against the Citizens in April 1987.

Manchester United have kept just two home clean sheets in the Premier League this season - only Fulham have kept fewer (1).

Man Utd haven't lost three consecutive games in all competitions since September 2016, the third game of which was a 1-3 defeat against Watford.

Watford's Gerard Deulofeu has had a hand in six goals in his last four Premier League games (4 goals, 2 assists). 41% of the Spaniard's total goal involvements in the competition have come in his last 21 games this season (12/29).

Man Utd duo Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial have scored nine Premier League goals each this season, with Romelu Lukaku and Paul Pogba having already reached double figures. The last time the Red Devils had three players reach 10 Premier League goals was 2012-13 (Hernandez, Rooney, van Persie), while the last time they had four reach double figures was 1995-96 (Scholes, Cole, Giggs, Cantona).

0:36 Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he accepts that winning the Premier League title is what the club expects and is used to. Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he accepts that winning the Premier League title is what the club expects and is used to.

Merson's prediction

A United win coupled with a defeat for Spurs could really through the top four race wide open. Watford are a funny team, one minute they really impress and then, when you fancy them to be tough to beat - like at Liverpool - they get ripped apart.

Who knows how the game itself will play out, Watford are inconsistent while United have lost their last two, but I think United will get the win and apply the pressure.

PAUL PREDICTS: 2-1