Manchester United vs West Ham preview: FA Cup fifth round preview, team news, stats, kick-off time

Team news and stats ahead of Man Utd vs West Ham in the FA Cup fifth round on Tuesday (kick-off 7.30pm).

Team news

Paul Pogba will miss Manchester United's FA Cup fifth-round clash with West Ham.

The 27-year-old was forced off towards the end of the first half of Saturday's 3-3 draw against Everton with a thigh complaint and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed he will be out "for a few weeks".

Eric Bailly could feature, having missed the Everton match with an unspecified issue, while Dean Henderson is in the frame to start in goal.

0:42 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits Dean Henderson is 'not the most patient guy' as he competes with David de Gea to be Manchester United's No 1

West Ham have Tomas Soucek available after the Czech midfielder's red card against Fulham was overturned.

Michail Antonio will be assessed after coming off at Craven Cottage with fatigue.

Jesse Lingard cannot play under the terms of his loan deal from United and Arthur Masuaku is around a month away from returning following knee surgery.

Image: Tomas Soucek's three-match ban has been rescinded

Opta stats

Manchester United have progressed from their last three FA Cup ties with West Ham, with the most recent one coming in the 2015-16 quarter-final.

West Ham are winless in their last 15 away games against Manchester United in all competitions (D4 L11), since winning 1-0 in the Premier League in May 2007.

Manchester United have won their last eight home games in the FA Cup - they last had a longer run between January 1908 and February 1912 (nine).

West Ham haven't won any of their last eight away FA Cup games against Premier League opponents (D3 L5), since beating Man City 2-1 in March 2006 en route to reaching the final.

Man Utd's Anthony Martial has been involved in nine goals in 10 appearances against West Ham in all competitions (six goals, three assists). However, he has not found the net in any of his last four against the Hammers.

West Ham are looking to keep three consecutive clean sheets in the FA Cup for the first time since the 1993-94 campaign.

FA Cup 2020/21 - key dates and draw

The FA Cup schedule has been confirmed, with the final set to take place at Wembley on Saturday May 15.

There will be no replays this season to help ease fixture congestion.