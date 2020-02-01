Man Utd 0-0 Wolves: Bruno Fernandes makes debut but hosts lack spark

2:59 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights of Manchester United's draw against Wolves in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights of Manchester United's draw against Wolves in the Premier League

Manchester United are now three without a win in the Premier League as they drew 0-0 with Wolves in the Premier League at Old Trafford.

Bruno Fernandes' debut was the only source of excitement at Old Trafford, with chances at a minimum for both sides, though David de Gea was forced into saves by Matt Doherty and Raul Jimenez in either half.

United came closest through Juan Mata, who struck wide from the edge, while Rui Patricio saved from sub Mason Greenwood's double-deflected effort and Diogo Dalot headed inches wide in stoppage time.

But that's as good as it got for the hosts, who looked in desperate need of their upcoming winter break, having not scored in three Premier League games.

The result means sixth-place United missed the chance to close the gap on fourth-place Chelsea, which remains at six points, while Wolves are level on points, a place behind in seventh.

Player ratings Man Utd: De Gea (7), Wan-Bissaka (6), Lindelof (6), Maguire (6), Shaw (6), Fred (7), Pereira (6), James (5), Fernandes (6), Mata (6), Martial (5).



Subs: Greenwood (6), Dalot (NA), Lingard (NA)



Wolves Patricio (7), Doherty (6), Boly (7), Coady (7), Saiss (6), Jonny (6), Moutinho (7), Neves (7), Traore (7), Jimenez (7), Jota (6).



Subs: Neto (6), Podence (6), Dendoncker (NA)



Man of the match: Ruben Neves

How United failed to break down Wolves

Anthony Martial is challenged by Conor Coady

There was some much-needed excitement around Old Trafford before the game as new midfield signing Fernandes was handed a debut, but the first half brought the home fans back down to earth.

Listless and largely second best, United were restricted to shots from distance as Wolves defended deep and looked for the effective out-ball in Adama Traore and Jimenez.

Wolves came closest - Doherty's looping header from a corner forced De Gea to scramble back and punch clear, and Traore lashed wide from 20 yards - as the first half ended goalless.

The start of the second half brought more of the same as Diogo Jota piled his way through a clumsy United defence, but fell at the last hurdle in front of goal under pressure from Harry Maguire.

Bruno Fernandes played 90 minutes on his debut

Fernandes' well-struck dipping free-kick from 30 yards was watched by compatriot Rui Patricio, before Mata wriggled to find a yard on the edge, lashing just wide of Wolves' left-hand post.

Jimenez stung the hands of De Gea on the goalkeeper's 300th Premier League appearance, tipping over from an angle on the right of the box, while the planned 68th-minute walkout in protest against the United board was small to non-existent.

Team news Bruno Fernandes was handed a start on his debut, while Lindelof and Shaw also came in for Williams, Jones and Matic, who was suspended.



New Wolves signing Daniel Podence had to come off the bench, while Jota came in for Neto. Boly also returned for the first time since October, with Dendoncker moving to the bench.

Sub Greenwood saw a shot take two deflections and nearly wrongfoot Rui Patricio, only for the Wolves stopper to gratefully gather, while Maguire nearly forced home a late winner, but did not connect with his effort on the stretch at close range amid chaos in the Wolves box.

United thought they had won it in stoppage time, but sub Dalot nodded a header just wide from Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Much like the planned protests at Old Trafford, nothing much happened for United, as Wolves' game-plan to sit deeper worked a treat.

Opta stats

Manchester United have failed to score in three consecutive league games for the first time since October 2016.

Manchester United have failed to score in back-to-back home league games for the first time since March 2014.

Debutant Bruno Fernandes had more shots (5), more shots on target (3) and made more passes (88) than any other Manchester United player in this match.

What's next?

After their winter break, Manchester United go to Chelsea on Monday Night Football on February 17, live on Sky Sports Premier League at 8pm.

Meanwhile, Wolves' winter break is slightly shorter, and they host Leicester on Friday Night Football on February 14, live on Sky Sports Premier League at 8pm.