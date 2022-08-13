Man City 4-0 Bournemouth: Premier League champions cruise to victory over Cherries

Manchester City sent out an ominous warning to the rest of the Premier League after brushing aside Bournemouth 4-0 on Saturday.

The Premier League champions produced a blistering first 45 minutes at a sun-drenched Etihad Stadium, going in 3-0 ahead at half-time thanks to goals from Ilkay Gundogan (19), Kevin De Bruyne (31) and Phil Foden (37).

Despite taking their foot off the gas in the second period, however, there was still time for Pep Guardiola's side to add a fourth late on through Jefferson Lerma's own goal, with the only surprise of the afternoon being Erling Haaland's failure to score on his home debut.

Image: Phil Foden fires home Man City's third against Bournemouth

As a result, City top the early Premier League table from Arsenal on goal difference as they maintain their 100 per cent start to the season, while Bournemouth are ninth having suffered their first loss of the campaign.

How City sent out an early statement of intent

Scott Parker's newly promoted side arrived in Manchester having won their opening fixture of the season last weekend, but also expecting a long afternoon's work, and that is how it played out for the Cherries.

The hosts took just 19 minutes to make the breakthrough, although in truth it would have come sooner were it not for some poor City finishing and an inspired Mark Travers in the visitors' goal.

Image: Ilkay Gundogan celebrates after giving Manchester City the lead at the Etihad

But when it did finally arrive, the floodgates opened as first Gundogan fired the champions ahead after being set up by Haaland, who did well to hold off the attentions of two Bournemouth players in a tight space on the edge of the area, before slipping the German through on goal.

One became two just past the half-hour mark after a lovely solo goal by De Bruyne, who cut in from the right flank and then found the corner of the net with a delightful curler using the outside of his foot.

Team news Man City boss Pep Guardiola made one change from the side that cantered to a 2-0 win at West Ham on Super Sunday as Riyad Mahrez replaced Jack Grealish, with the £100m England playmaker dropping to the bench.



Meanwhile, the visitors made three alterations from the team that kicked off their Premier League return with an impressive 2-0 home win over Aston Villa last Saturday.



Boss Scott Parker brought in Lewis Cook, Ryan Christie and Jack Stacey in place of Phillip Billing, Jordan Zemura and Dominic Solanke, the latter two who missed out with injury. And new signings Neto and Marcos Senesi were both on the bench.

Six minutes later it was game over as Bournemouth made the mistake of trying to attack their opponents, only to lose the ball with too many players forward, with predictable consequences as seconds later Travers was once again picking the ball out of his net.

On this occasion, the twinkle-toed Riyad Mahrez picked out De Bruyne's run down the left and the playmaker then sent Foden through on goal, although Travers will be disappointed he did not keep out the forward's close-range effort.

Image: Erling Haaland in action for Manchester City against Bournemouth

Guardiola swapped his England international's with Jack Grealish replacing Phil Foden at the break, but in the baking Manchester sun, the home side played at a reduced tempo, no doubt conscious of greater challenges to come this season.

However, there was still time for a fourth with 11 minutes to go as Grealish's lofted pass sent Joao Cancelo free to the left byline and after cutting back inside, the full back's low-driven cross was diverted into his own net by the outstretched foot of the unfortunate Lerma.

Man City blow Bournemouth away - Opta stats

Manchester City have won all 11 of their Premier League matches against Bournemouth, the best 100%-winning ratio by a team against another in Premier League history.

Bournemouth are winless in all 17 league meetings with Manchester City (D2 L15), the most one side has faced another in the history of the Football League without ever winning.

Manchester City have lost just one of their last 30 Premier League games (W25 D4), with that defeat coming against Spurs in February (2-3).

Man City vs Bournemouth FPL stats Goals Gundogan, De Bruyne, Foden, Lerma OG Assists Haaland, Foden, De Bruyne, Cancelo Bonus points De Bruyne (3pts), Gundogan (2pts), Cancelo (2pts)

Man of the Match - Kevin de Bruyne

Kevin De Bruyne has scored more Premier League goals than any other Manchester City player since the start of last season (16).

This was the 20th time De Bruyne has both scored and assisted in a Premier League game for Manchester City. Since making his City debut (September 2015), only Mohamed Salah (24) and Heung-Min Son (21) have done so on more occasions in the competition.

Newcastle United

Manchester City Sunday 21st August 4:00pm Kick off 4:30pm

City face Newcastle United at St James' Park on Sunday August 21 (4.30pm), while Bournemouth host Arsenal the previous day (5.30pm), with both games live on Sky Sports Premier League.