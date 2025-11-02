Manchester City vs Bournemouth. Premier League.
Etihad Stadium.
Manchester City 3
- E Haaland (17th minute, 33rd minute)
- N O'Reilly (60th minute)
Bournemouth 1
- T Adams (25th minute)
Man City 3-1 Bournemouth: Erling Haaland scores twice to move Pep Guardiola's side up to second in Premier League
Report and free match highlights as Erling Haaland scores twice to close in on 100 Premier League goals; Tyler Adams levels for Bournemouth after Gianluigi Donnarumma's error; Nico O'Reilly nets third in second half; Man City second, six points behind leaders Arsenal
Sunday 2 November 2025 18:50, UK
Erling Haaland scored twice to help move Manchester City up to second in the Premier League with a 3-1 victory over Bournemouth.
Haaland's astonishing scoring record is showing no sign of slowing down with his two first-half strikes, either side of Tyler Adams' equaliser and followed by Nico O'Reilly's third, taking his tally to 13 in 10 games this season and just two away from 100 league goals.
The goal-scoring machine celebrated his first strike with a robot celebration, but was denied the chance of a hat-trick when he was substituted in the final 10 minutes, with his Man City total standing at 141 goals in 159 appearances.
- As it happened | Teams | Stats
- Live Premier League table | Watch FREE PL highlights
- Got Sky? Watch Premier League games LIVE on your phone📱
- Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW📺
"There were probably a few Fantasy [Premier League] managers that were not so happy when I got subbed off!" Haaland told Sky Sports.
"I didn't score in the last game. I try to help the team to win, that's my goal, either by scoring or winning duels, it doesn't matter as long as we win. I want to help the team become better. That's my job."
City's victory, their fourth in five league matches, moves them six points behind leaders Arsenal as the ever-impressive Bournemouth slipped to fourth with their eight-game unbeaten run ending.
Player ratings:
Man City: Donnarumma (5); Nunes (7), Dias (7), Gvardiol (7), O’Reilly (8); Nico (7), Bernardo (7), Foden (8), Cherki (8), Doku (7), Haaland (9).
Subs: Savinho (6), Reijnders (6), Marmoush (n/a), Ait Nouri (n/a), Rodri (n/a).
Bournemouth: Petrovic (7); Jimenez (7), Senesi (5), Diakite (5), Truffert (6); Scott (6), Adams (7), Brooks (6), Tavernier (6), Semenyo (6); Kroupi Jr (6).
Subs: Evanilson (6), Cook (6), Kluivert (5), Christie (6), Doak (n/a).
Player of the Match: Erling Haaland
How Haaland dominated Bournemouth
Man City sparked into life after Eli Junior Kroupi sent them an early warning, tapping in from an offside position within the opening 60 seconds.
The visitors didn't sit back and played their usual high defensive line which Haaland exposed throughout the first half. He burst through on goal from Rayan Cherki's header in the 17th minute and finished past Djordje Petrovic.
But Bournemouth were allowed to hit back when Man City goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma failed with his punch at a corner, the ball dropping for Adams to turn in.
However, it did little to rock the hosts and Haaland soon restored their lead. Cherki provided again, chipping a pass over the Bournemouth defence. Haaland had more work to do this time, having to round Petrovic and slotting in from an angle.
The striker should have had his hat-trick moments later when he burst through again, but Petrovic stood tall to block his attempted chip.
Bournemouth more than played their part in an entertaining fixture, starting the second half on top as Kroupi sent a shot into the side netting and was then denied by Donnarumma not long after.
Pep Guardiola's celebrations over City's third was evidence of the pressure Bournemouth had put on his side as O'Reilly strode forward from left-back and arrowed a shot into the bottom right corner to seal the win.